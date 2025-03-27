Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge

Kyle Benedictus, 33, appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court alongside fellow footballer Sam Fisher, 23.

By Alexander Lawrie
Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus has appeared in court in connection with a serious assault.

Benedictus, 33, and co-accused Sam Fisher, 23, appeared in the dock at a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The former Dundee pair faced an allegation of assault to severe injury and danger to life.

They made no plea and were released on bail and the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date has been set down as yet for a future court appearance.

East End Park in Dunfermline. Image: SNS Group

Benedictus, from Stirling, is a centre half and is currently captain of the Fife outfit.

He signed for the Pars in 2022 and has also played for Dundee, Montrose and Raith Rovers.

Fisher, from Clackmannanshire, is currently on loan from Dunfermline at Scottish League One club Stenhousemuir and came through the Dark Blues youth ranks.

The centre half has also turned out for East Kilbride and Forfar Athletic.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

