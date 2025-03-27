Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus has appeared in court in connection with a serious assault.

Benedictus, 33, and co-accused Sam Fisher, 23, appeared in the dock at a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The former Dundee pair faced an allegation of assault to severe injury and danger to life.

They made no plea and were released on bail and the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date has been set down as yet for a future court appearance.

Benedictus, from Stirling, is a centre half and is currently captain of the Fife outfit.

He signed for the Pars in 2022 and has also played for Dundee, Montrose and Raith Rovers.

Fisher, from Clackmannanshire, is currently on loan from Dunfermline at Scottish League One club Stenhousemuir and came through the Dark Blues youth ranks.

The centre half has also turned out for East Kilbride and Forfar Athletic.

