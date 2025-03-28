Perth prisoner gets extra time for whipping attack on ‘repugnant’ human trafficker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth prisoner gets extra time for whipping attack on ‘repugnant’ human trafficker

Samuel Lowton, jailed for his role in a major heroin and crack cocaine operation, attacked human trafficker Anil Wagle with an electric cord.

By Jamie Buchan
Samuel Lowton. Image: DC Thomson
Samuel Lowton. Image: DC Thomson

A county lines drug dealer will spent extra time behind bars for whipping a fellow inmate over malicious ‘sex offender’ slurs.

Samuel Lowton, jailed for his role in a major heroin and crack cocaine operation, attacked human trafficker Anil Wagle with an electric cord.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 30-year-old Lowton snapped after learning Wagle had been spreading false rumours that he was a rapist.

Lowton appeared in the dock and admitted the assault at the city jail on June 24 last year.

Just weeks earlier, Lowton was sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court for his role in an similar attack on a prisoner at HMP Grampian.

Whipping

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said Perth Prison staff responded to an alarm from Wagle’s cell just before 3pm.

“The complainer said he had been assaulted, but refused to say who was responsible,” he said.

“He told staff that he had been whipped by some kind of cord.”

Perth Prison cell
A typical cell at Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson

Guards reviewed CCTV and saw Lowton entering Wagle’s cell before striking him with a cable and a plug adaptor.

When questioned Lowton, he accused Wagle of telling other prisoners he was a sex offender, said Mr Duncan.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said his client was not due for release until 2031.

“The complainer had only recently appeared in the hall,” he said.

“He had posited that Mr Lowton was a rapist.

“This was upsetting for a number of the prisoners.”

Mr Tavendale confirmed that Wagle was not injured in the attack.

“I would ask the court to deal with this as leniently as possible,” he said.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson handed Lowton a consecutive six month sentence.

‘Repugnant’ human trafficker

Lowton, who is originally from Aberdeen, was jailed for seven years for his role in a county lines drug operation.

He was part of a gang bringing crack and heroin into Scotland from the West Midlands.

Lowton was arrested after cops recovered nearly £6,000 worth of class A drugs from a property in the city’s Bedford Road in March 2022.

Last month, he was handed a further nine month extension for his role in assault at HMP Grampian’s Ellon Hall.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard Lowton – along with two other inmates – attacked victim Cameron Webster with the cable from a kettle.

Perth victim Anil Wagle was jailed in 2019 for being part of a group involved in trafficking women from Slovakia to Glasgow, before forcing his victims into prostitution and sham marriages.

He was sentenced to eight years and six months for crimes that high court judge Lord Beckett described as “utterly repugnant”.

