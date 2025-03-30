Tay angler found plundered booty from gang’s Dundee and Forfar care home raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tay angler found plundered booty from gang’s Dundee and Forfar care home raids

Anthony Cahill's mob travelled from England to raid three nursing homes and left much of the stolen goods submerged in the Perthshire river.

By Ross Gardiner
Anthony Cahill
Anthony Cahill. Image: Devon and Cornwall Police/SWNS

A gang which mounted a cross-border raid on Tayside care homes left booty submerged in the River Tay, where it was later found by an angler.

After hitting the homes in Dundee and Forfar, the gang made their way to Perthshire, where they hid stolen watches and other items.

More than five years later, one of the group has finally been brought to justice.

Anthony Cahill was told the misery he caused care home residents would go on to be compounded by the coronavirus lockdown after jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court convicted him.

The Ballumbie Court and Harestane care homes in Dundee and Benholm care home in Forfar were all struck in the dead of night on February 6 in 2020.

Cahill and his gang travelled 300 miles in a sporty Audi S3 and made off with almost £12,000, as well as watches, jewellery and iPads.

A sheriff labelled his offences “particularly mean-spirited”.

Cahill, from Liverpool, who hit headlines for trying to steal an ATM in a fluffed ram-raid at a Cornish Co-op six months earlier, was locked up for more than three-and-a-half years.

Anthony Cahill. Image: Devon and Cornwall Police

It was the second trial after one started in February, only for proceedings to collapse when a juror made online inquiries about the crook’s extensive criminal past.

Early morning raids

At Ballumbie Court care home, the staff administrator had locked the office just before 5pm on February 5 when she finished work.

Keys to the safe, petty cash tin and comfort fund tin were left in a desk drawer.

At 2.30am, it was noticed the office window had been opened within the previous 10 minutes.

Money boxes, receipts, a carrier bag, cigarettes, a bank card, keys, lanyards, a brooch and three watches had all been stolen, along with £1,055 from the safe.

Probing police later found money tins and receipts stolen from Benholm in Forfar discarded on a grass verge nearby.

Ballumbie Court Care Home.
Ballumbie Court care home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the care home manager at Harestane had locked the office at 7.30pm on February 5.

At 3am, another person noticed the door was unlocked, the safe was open and the large window had been removed and placed inside the office.

Cahill’s gang had made off with baskets of paperwork, money tins, jewellery, keys and three more watches.

They also took £9,489.48 in cash and a wallet containing another £560.

Harestane care home. Image: Supplied

The baskets of paperwork, money tins, wallet and £560 were all found later that day, discarded around 100m away.

Also targeted was Benholm care home on Forfar’s Glamis Road.

The manager there locked her office door at 6.30pm on February 5.

When she arrived at 8.20am the next morning, the window was open.

Money tins, iPads, a fan and £1,240.94 in cash had been stolen.

Two tins and one iPad were found by police dropped in the grounds.

Benholm care home. Image: DC Thomson

A day after the raids, Cahill’s DNA was found on two cigarette butts and a black snood recovered from a rural cottage 50 miles away at Bolfracks Estate near Aberfeldy.

The Audi was recovered by police three days after that.

However, it was not until June 13 that year much of the gang’s loot was discovered nearby.

An angler was out fishing when he stumbled upon Cahill’s sunken treasure, dumped in the River Tay a short distance from the entrance road to the estate cottage.

Jettisoned there was a bank card in the name of a Ballumbie Court resident, keys for the care home on a lanyard and keys for the care home’s staff lockers.

Also submerged were the plundered brooch, two Lorus watches and an Infinite watch, all stolen from Ballumbie Court.

After the raids, Cahill retreated to Bolfracks Estate in Perthshire.

The angler also found two sets of keys for Harestane care home, a Reflex watch, an Everite watch and an Imaldo watch, each taken from the Kirkton home.

Harestane care home is run by Priority Care.

At the time, its director Andy Prior said he was “shocked and saddened individuals could carry out such a heartless act”.

He said: “The most sickening part is that most of the money taken was from the client comfort fund.

“This money has been raised with great effort by relatives, staff and volunteers through numerous events and activities.”

A spokeswoman for Ballumbie Court care home said management were “deeply saddened and angered”.

Guilty

Throughout the trial, Cahill denied breaking into the homes and stealing from them. He chose not to give evidence.

Jurors deliberated for around an hour before convicting him by majority of all three charges.

Sheriff Paul Ralph jailed Cahill, of Rockford Avenue in Kirkby, Merseyside, for 44 months.

Cahill had been hoping to be released from the sentence he is currently serving in HMP Durham on April 17.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

After Cahill, 39, had been led away in handcuffs, the sheriff told jurors: “There was a time around about 2021 where there was a spate of people arriving in Scotland from the Liverpool, Birmingham and London areas committing serious offences” with the view that sentences would be lighter than in England.

The sheriff noted things went from bad to worse for Cahill’s victims as the first Covid lockdown was imposed just a month later.

Criminal past

Following the verdict, prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson explained Cahill was once jailed for five years – for a drugs offence.

In 2021, Cahill was jailed for another four years for his role in a botched bid to steal an ATM from village shop in Cornwall.

Before carrying out the raid, his gang stole heavy-duty slings from a crane hire firm, then took a pick-up truck and car from a dealership forecourt.

They used the plunder to ram-raid the store, hooked slings to the cash machine and tried, unsuccessfully, to drag it out with the pick-up so instead fled with booze and vapes.

A year earlier, Cahill was fined after hurling his shoes at his local police station.

In 2016, he received an 18-month prison sentence when he ran over a five-year-old boy in an uninsured BMW 5 Series in his hometown two days after Christmas.

The boy was left with a huge gash on his ankle and suffering nightmares.

Second trial

Cahill first appeared in court in August 2020.

His trial began earlier this year but collapsed after the prosecution had led all its evidence when a juror began googling Cahill’s previous convictions.

Juror Chanel Hogg caused the trial to collapse.

Juror Chanel Hogg admitted being in contempt of court during the trial in early February.

She was later fined £750.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Grant Coutts
Drunken thug assaulted woman, 78, and ranted at police at Perth's Lovat Hotel
Reece McLaren (left) and Liam Kaney
Machete pair branded 'knife-wielding thugs' after Stirling street attack
Steven Stewart
'Transformed' Dundee man spared jail for Perth Prison drug smuggling bid
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles
Darren Reape.
Jail for pair who planned murder bid by ramming car into Fife house
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - Highland cows and slow driving
Keith Whitson
Job in jeopardy after head-on crash on wrong side of A9 in Perthshire
Grant Stainer
Perth window fitter locked up for 'disgusting' late night voicemails to ex-girlfriend
Samuel Lowton. Image: DC Thomson
Perth prisoner gets extra time for whipping attack on 'repugnant' human trafficker
Shaun Deuchars
Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files 'by accident'