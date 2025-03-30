Machete pair branded ‘knife-wielding thugs’ after Stirling street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Machete pair branded ‘knife-wielding thugs’ after Stirling street attack

Reece McLaren and Liam Kaney were convicted of assault to severe injury.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Reece McLaren (left) and Liam Kaney
Reece McLaren (left) and Liam Kaney at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A pair of men have been jailed for their part in a terrifying machete attack, which saw their victim chased down a Stirling street.

Reece McLaren and Liam Kaney both denied carrying the weapon but a sheriff told them it “mattered little” as they knowingly took part in the assault.

Kaney, 22, was heard shouting ‘f***ing chop him. Chop him again’ during the incident in April 2023.

McLaren, 21, went on to carry out another attack in the city centre, circling the victim while brandishing knives and threatening to “cut” him.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard how brave Travelodge staff attempted to shield the man as McLaren and another unnamed man attempted to rain punches on his head.

One victim was left with a broken vertebra and a seven-inch wound on his back, while the other has a “prominent” facial scar which has left him “devastated” and fearing it will affect his future job prospects.

‘Knife-wielding thugs’

Branding them “knife-wielding thugs”, Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced Kaney to 27 months in jail and McLaren to a total of 35 months imprisonment.

He said: “These were both extremely serious and violent assaults and both involved weapons.

“These were not spur of the moment offences.

“They were not reactive offences – both assaults involved the victim being chased by knife-wielding thugs.

“I accept young people are generally less able to exercise good judgement when making decisions.

“These offences, however, were not incidents which required an excess of fine judgement.

“You chased innocent victims with weapons. You must have been well aware of society’s view and the court’s attitude to such matters involving knives – it’s regularly all over the news.”

Guilty

The sheriff added: “Much has been said about who had the machete.

“At the end of the day it matters little – when you became involved in the matter you both knew that a machete might be involved.

“That makes all the participants responsible for what was done with the machete.”

Kaney, of Stewart Square, Raploch, and McLaren, of Annan, both admitted assaulting a man in Hazelbank Gardens on April 8 2023 to his severe injury, impediment and permanent disfigurement.

McLaren further admitted the second assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on Goosecroft Road on January 27 last year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

