Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files ‘by accident’

Former NHS worker Shaun Deuchars was caught with vile material featuring newborn babies being raped and abused by adults.

By Ciaran Shanks
Shaun Deuchars
Shaun Deuchars.

A former NHS worker found with almost 12,000 videos and images of child abuse has claimed he “accidentally” came upon them while trying to source drugs online.

Shaun Deuchars used mobile group chats to not only possess the material but distribute it to fellow paedophiles.

Deuchars’ former home in Arbroath was raided by police where a secret folder was discovered on his mobile phone.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how after his case was reported by The Courier, he was sacked from his health service job and his partner left him.

It was previously revealed that some of the material featured newborn babies being raped and abused by adults.

Images of newborn babies

Prosecutor Trina Sinclair said: “Forensic computer analysts attended and found the phone contained material within a hidden folder.

“This contained around 1,000 Category C images of girls and boys aged between one and 14.”

Deuchars was later arrested and provided “no comment” answers to police before being charged.

A full forensic examination of the phone found Deuchars was linked to a number of usernames and email addresses which were associated with online group chats.

Deuchars used the Telegram and Wickr applications to exchange material with other paedophiles.

Ms Sinclair added: “They contained a number of very young children including newborn babies being raped and abused.”

A total of 11,733 images were uncovered with more than 1,500 videos and 8,900 images at the highest level of depravity (Category A).

‘His life has been shattered’

Deuchars, of Mary Slessor Square, previously pled guilty to possessing the indecent images between March 2005 and April 2022.

He admitted a separate charge of distributing indecent images between July and November 2021.

Doubt was cast on the legitimacy of the March 2005 date as Deuchars would have been 12-years-old at the time.

No information was provided as to whether or not that was when the material was ‘created’.

Solicitor Ian Houston said: “He worked for the NHS in a responsible position but he has lost that job.

“He was in a relationship with a lady and she ended that when this came to light.

“His life has been shattered.

“This case has been publicised in the press and friends and relatives have seen it.

“He’s suffered a high degree of shame and humiliation.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

The lawyer added: “It seems he came upon these images not as a result of his seeking them out but almost accidentally in his request for drugs.

“He did share them with others and he doesn’t deny that.”

Mr Houston said Deuchars had overcome his difficulties with drugs after being rehabilitated.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Deuchars on a community payback order (CPO) comprising of 36 months of supervision and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He is now subject to the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and stringent conduct requirements restricting his access to devices and the internet.

Deuchars was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 36 months with the CPO made as a direct alternative to custody.

