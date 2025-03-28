Job in jeopardy after head-on crash on wrong side of A9 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Job in jeopardy after head-on crash on wrong side of A9 in Perthshire

Keith Whitson admitted he was driving too close to a van in front and when it braked, he swerved into the other lane to try and avoid a crash.

By Jamie Buchan
Keith Whitson
Keith Whitson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A tradesman steered his works van onto the wrong side of the A9 and smashed into an oncoming car.

Keith Whitson’s job is now in jeopardy following the head-on crash north of Pitlochry.

The 52-year-old water tank cleaner admitted he was driving too close to a van in front and when it braked, he swerved into the other lane to try to avoid a crash.

He was originally charged with causing serious injury to driver Allan Hunt, who had no time to react when Whitson’s Mercedes Sprinter appeared on the road in front of him.

Prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to an amended careless driving charge after the court heard “by good fortune” no one was seriously hurt.

Swerved into opposing lane

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said Whitson was driving colleagues south on the A9 towards Perth at around 3pm on October 22 2023.

“There were two vehicles in front of his works van,” he told Perth Sheriff Court.

Both applied their brakes as they approached the Dalnaspidal junction.

“The accused was driving too close to the van in front and had to brake heavily,” said Mr Duncan.

Whitson admitted causing the smash near the A9 Inverness to Perth near Dalnaspidal. Sandy McCook.

”This caused his vehicle to swerve onto the opposing carriageway.

“At this time, Mr Hunt was travelling north and suddenly observed the accused’s vehicle heading towards him.”

Emergency services were called to the scene after the head-on collision.

Whitson, who is from Selkirk, confirmed to officers he was the driver.

He told them: “There was a queue of traffic in front of me.

“I put on the brakes to try and avoid a crash but my vehicle slid into the other side.

“I wasn’t overtaking or anything.”

‘It could have been much worse’

Lawyer Kevin Connor, defending, said: “Mr Whitson accepts full responsibility.

“He accepts that he was driving too close to the vehicle in front.

“His driving was not in a controlled fashion and caused this accident.”

He added: “His job involves cleaning water tanks and it takes him all around Scotland.

“Essentially, the licence is crucial to him. He has been advised that should he lose his licence, he would almost certainly lose his job.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Mr Connor said: “Mr Whitson appreciates that this is a serious offence and that it is only good fortune that no one was seriously injured.

“There was extensive damage to the vehicles. The complainer’s car was probably written off.

“It could have been much worse.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Whitson: “This offence is more serious range of such offences as it involves travelling too close to the vehicle in front for the speed you were travelling at, resulting in you being unable to stop when that vehicle braked.

“This was aggravated by being at a junction where it should have been obvious vehicles would be stopping and slowing down.”

He said: “It is fortunate that no injury was caused but one vehicle was written off.“

Nothing Whitson had a previous conviction for speeding, the sheriff imposed a £300 fine and a four-month driving ban.

