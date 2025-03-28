Job in jeopardy after head-on crash on wrong side of A9 in Perthshire

A tradesman steered his works van onto the wrong side of the A9 and smashed into an oncoming car.

Keith Whitson’s job is now in jeopardy following the head-on crash north of Pitlochry.

The 52-year-old water tank cleaner admitted he was driving too close to a van in front and when it braked, he swerved into the other lane to try to avoid a crash.

He was originally charged with causing serious injury to driver Allan Hunt, who had no time to react when Whitson’s Mercedes Sprinter appeared on the road in front of him.

Prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to an amended careless driving charge after the court heard “by good fortune” no one was seriously hurt.

Swerved into opposing lane

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said Whitson was driving colleagues south on the A9 towards Perth at around 3pm on October 22 2023.

“There were two vehicles in front of his works van,” he told Perth Sheriff Court.

Both applied their brakes as they approached the Dalnaspidal junction.

“The accused was driving too close to the van in front and had to brake heavily,” said Mr Duncan.

”This caused his vehicle to swerve onto the opposing carriageway.

“At this time, Mr Hunt was travelling north and suddenly observed the accused’s vehicle heading towards him.”

Emergency services were called to the scene after the head-on collision.

Whitson, who is from Selkirk, confirmed to officers he was the driver.

He told them: “There was a queue of traffic in front of me.

“I put on the brakes to try and avoid a crash but my vehicle slid into the other side.

“I wasn’t overtaking or anything.”

‘It could have been much worse’

Lawyer Kevin Connor, defending, said: “Mr Whitson accepts full responsibility.

“He accepts that he was driving too close to the vehicle in front.

“His driving was not in a controlled fashion and caused this accident.”

He added: “His job involves cleaning water tanks and it takes him all around Scotland.

“Essentially, the licence is crucial to him. He has been advised that should he lose his licence, he would almost certainly lose his job.”

Mr Connor said: “Mr Whitson appreciates that this is a serious offence and that it is only good fortune that no one was seriously injured.

“There was extensive damage to the vehicles. The complainer’s car was probably written off.

“It could have been much worse.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Whitson: “This offence is more serious range of such offences as it involves travelling too close to the vehicle in front for the speed you were travelling at, resulting in you being unable to stop when that vehicle braked.

“This was aggravated by being at a junction where it should have been obvious vehicles would be stopping and slowing down.”

He said: “It is fortunate that no injury was caused but one vehicle was written off.“

Nothing Whitson had a previous conviction for speeding, the sheriff imposed a £300 fine and a four-month driving ban.

