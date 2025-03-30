Drunken thug assaulted woman, 78, and ranted at police at Perth’s Lovat Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drunken thug assaulted woman, 78, and ranted at police at Perth’s Lovat Hotel

Grant Coutts lobbed his mobile phone at his elderly victim after offending her with a "rude" remark.

By Jamie Buchan
Grant Coutts
Grant Coutts.

A drunken thug assaulted a 79-year-old woman at Perth’s Lovat Hotel and threatened to stab police when they turned up to arrest him.

Grant Coutts lobbed his mobile phone at his elderly victim after offending her with a “rude” remark.

The 36-year-old, who lost the plot when he was asked to stop smoking in the bar, went on a homophobic rant and made threats to officers.

Coutts appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the woman at the Glasgow Road establishment on September 23 2024.

He further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner as he was led away in handcuffs from the hotel.

The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road, Perth.
Coutts kicked off at the Lovat Hotel, Glasgow Road, Perth. Image: Google Maps

The Lovat recently gained national attention when it featured in Channel 4’s popular Four in a Bed reality show.

Sexual charge dropped

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said it was agreed by prosecutors there was no significant sexual element to his client’s offending.

A not guilty plea was accepted to an allegation of indecent verbal communication with Coutts’ elderly victim.

It had been alleged he had suggested she could perform a sex act on him.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke told the court: “At about 11pm, the accused was within the bar area of the hotel.

“He had been consuming alcohol to excess and was observed trying to light a cigarette while still inside the bar.”

Grant Coutts leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Grant Coutts leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

She said: “A member of staff reminded him that there was no smoking indoors.

“The accused took umbrage to this and became aggressive but he did eventually extinguish his cigarette.”

The court heard Coutts then turned his attention to the septuagenarian woman sitting by herself.

“He sat in front of her and engaged in conversation. They started playing cards together.

“An exchange was had which the complainer thought was rude.

“She told him he had had too much to drink and suggested he go to bed.

“The accused then removed a phone from his trouser pocket and threw it in the complainer’s direction, hitting her on the shoulder.”

Ms Cooke said although there was no injury, the woman was left “frightened to the extent she contacted police”.

Handcuffed

Officers arrived just before midnight.

“The complainer was visibly fearful of the accused, who was still sat in front of her,” said Ms Cooke.

Coutts, stinking of alcohol and slurring his words, was removed from the bar.

He began shouting abuse at police, calling one constable a “f***ing poofter.”

Handcuffed and placed in the back of a police van, he continued shouting incoherently and aggressively, said Ms Cooke.

He ranted about “gay boys” and made threats to find the officers when they were off-duty and would “stab the f*** out of them.”

Sheriff Andrew Berry told Coutts: “Whenever I sit in court, anywhere in the country, there are people standing where you are standing who think it is appropriate to abuse other people because they have taken too much alcohol.

“It is the same behaviour from the same people and its all rooted in the abuse of alcohol or drugs.”

The sheriff placed Coutts, of Castlebank Street, Edinburgh, on supervision for a year and ordered him to engage with alcohol counselling services.

“This is maybe the sort of support you need to avoid a repeat of this kind of behaviour,” Sheriff Berry said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Reece McLaren (left) and Liam Kaney
Machete pair branded 'knife-wielding thugs' after Stirling street attack
Steven Stewart
'Transformed' Dundee man spared jail for Perth Prison drug smuggling bid
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles
Darren Reape.
Jail for pair who planned murder bid by ramming car into Fife house
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - Highland cows and slow driving
Keith Whitson
Job in jeopardy after head-on crash on wrong side of A9 in Perthshire
Grant Stainer
Perth window fitter locked up for 'disgusting' late night voicemails to ex-girlfriend
Samuel Lowton. Image: DC Thomson
Perth prisoner gets extra time for whipping attack on 'repugnant' human trafficker
Shaun Deuchars
Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files 'by accident'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge