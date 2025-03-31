Monday court round-up — Wrong road rammy and ‘police chase’ pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Wrong road rammy and ‘police chase’ pair

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A violent bully subjected his partner to horrific abuse for more than a year.

Calum McAllister, 40, of Beveridge Street, Dunfermline knocked the woman to the ground, dragged her by the hair, repeatedly punched her and squeezed her jaw.

McAllister admitted his engaging in a course of abusive conduct between March 2020 and July 2021 during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after his former partner had given evidence.

Sheriff Susan Duff noted McAllister had two previous convictions for domestic offences and said although a reference to the woman being pregnant when assaulted was removed from the charge by the Crown, that is what had happened.

“We heard the evidence and as a matter of fact, she was pregnant and a child was present,” said the sheriff.

She imposed a community payback order with 300 hours of unpaid work, a nine-month restriction of liberty order and participation in the Caledonian Men’s Programme for domestic offenders.

McAllister was also ordered to pay £1500 compensation to his former partner.

Child sex offender at Holyrood

Perthshire campaigner Nicola Murray attended a Holyrood debate on tougher sentences for abusers while she was on bail for child sex crimes, it has emerged.

Nicola Murray
Nicola Murray will be sentenced later.

She also made social media posts throughout her trial, moaning about judicial corruption.

The domestic abuse activist and founder of the Brodie’s Trust support group was found guilty of a 20-year catalogue of offences towards children last year.

The Courier can reveal that while on bail, she was at a Scottish Parliament debate where her law change was discussed.

Wrong road rammy

Paul Fraser, 39, caused a violent disturbance in Rosyth after going to the “wrong street” looking for drugs.

Fraser, formerly of Rosyth and now of Wedderburn Street, Dunfermline initially avoided prison for a vandalism offence by being put on a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO).

However, he breached that when he turned up at a residential rehabilitation centre intoxicated through crack cocaine and heroin and then took drugs into his room.

He is now behind bars after returning to Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be re-sentenced.

When defence solicitor Nigel Beaumont said his client had “misbehaved himself”, Sheriff Susan Duff commented, “That’s an understatement.”

Mr Beaumont went on, “It was a ridiculous thing to do and this stupidity ended the DTTO.

“The idiocy of taking drugs into the hostel meant he was understandably ejected.”

Fraser had previously admitted that on December 19 2023 at Elder Place, Rosyth, he smashed windows by striking them with a wooden pole, hit a satellite dish with a wooden pole and struck cars.

He shouted, swore, acted aggressively, made threats of violence and threatened to damage property and made offensive remarks and brandished the pole.

He had turned up at the house at 2.20am looking to buy drugs.

The court was told Fraser was so intoxicated he had gone to the wrong street and was trying to find someone else.

He was also breaching bail conditions by not complying with a curfew.

Sheriff Duff jailed him for 163 days.#

Sniffed out

A St Andrews paedophile who shared sick abuse clips with other creeps online was caught out when a sniffer dog found his hidden mobile phone.

Aaron Kyle tried to stash away the incriminating device in his grandfather’s bedroom.

Arron Kyle
Arron Kyle.

But he was thwarted by PD Willow, who is trained to sniff out hidden electronics.

Kyle appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted making and distributing the obscene material.

Car theft charges

Two men have appeared in court following an alleged 25-mile police chase on the A9 between Pitlochry and Perth.

Joseph Reid, 24, and Scott Shearer, 20, were charged following an incident on Thursday morning.

The pair appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

Police stopping the vehicle.
Several police cars were seen apprehending a vehicle at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied

They face allegations of theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Shearer, from Caithness, is further accused of driving dangerously without insurance nor a licence.

It is also alleged he was in an area with intent to commit theft.

Shearer was remanded in custody and is expected to make a follow-up appearance in the same court later this week.

Reid, from Falkirk, is accused if culpable and reckless conduct and two charges of taking away a vehicle without consent.

He was released on bail.

Hotel assault

A drunken thug attacked a 79-year-old woman at Perth’s Lovat Hotel, then threatened to stab police when they turned up to arrest him.

Grant Coutts lobbed his mobile phone at his elderly victim after offending her with a “rude” remark.

Grant Coutts
Grant Coutts.

The 36-year-old, who lost the plot when he was asked to stop smoking in the bar, went on a homophobic rant and made threats to officers.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and was placed on supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bryan Soutar arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth firebug who forced tenants to flee their smoke-filled homes is spared jail
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at the Duloch Tesco in Dunfermlne
Suspect remanded in custody after 'deliberate' Dunfermline Tesco fire
Nicola Murray
Perthshire campaigner at abuse debate in Holyrood while on bail for child sex crimes
Cody Chambers
Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute
Arron Kyle
Police dog sniffed out St Andrews paedophile's hidden phone and tablet
Anthony Cahill
Tay angler found plundered booty from gang's Dundee and Forfar care home raids
Grant Coutts
Drunken thug assaulted woman, 79, and ranted at police at Perth's Lovat Hotel
Reece McLaren (left) and Liam Kaney
Machete pair branded 'knife-wielding thugs' after Stirling street attack
Steven Stewart
'Transformed' Dundee man spared jail for Perth Prison drug smuggling bid
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles