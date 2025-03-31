Monday court round-up — Wrong road rammy and ‘police chase’ pair

A violent bully subjected his partner to horrific abuse for more than a year.

Calum McAllister, 40, of Beveridge Street, Dunfermline knocked the woman to the ground, dragged her by the hair, repeatedly punched her and squeezed her jaw.

McAllister admitted his engaging in a course of abusive conduct between March 2020 and July 2021 during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after his former partner had given evidence.

Sheriff Susan Duff noted McAllister had two previous convictions for domestic offences and said although a reference to the woman being pregnant when assaulted was removed from the charge by the Crown, that is what had happened.

“We heard the evidence and as a matter of fact, she was pregnant and a child was present,” said the sheriff.

She imposed a community payback order with 300 hours of unpaid work, a nine-month restriction of liberty order and participation in the Caledonian Men’s Programme for domestic offenders.

McAllister was also ordered to pay £1500 compensation to his former partner.

Child sex offender at Holyrood

Perthshire campaigner Nicola Murray attended a Holyrood debate on tougher sentences for abusers while she was on bail for child sex crimes, it has emerged.

She also made social media posts throughout her trial, moaning about judicial corruption.

The domestic abuse activist and founder of the Brodie’s Trust support group was found guilty of a 20-year catalogue of offences towards children last year.

The Courier can reveal that while on bail, she was at a Scottish Parliament debate where her law change was discussed.

Wrong road rammy

Paul Fraser, 39, caused a violent disturbance in Rosyth after going to the “wrong street” looking for drugs.

Fraser, formerly of Rosyth and now of Wedderburn Street, Dunfermline initially avoided prison for a vandalism offence by being put on a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO).

However, he breached that when he turned up at a residential rehabilitation centre intoxicated through crack cocaine and heroin and then took drugs into his room.

He is now behind bars after returning to Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be re-sentenced.

When defence solicitor Nigel Beaumont said his client had “misbehaved himself”, Sheriff Susan Duff commented, “That’s an understatement.”

Mr Beaumont went on, “It was a ridiculous thing to do and this stupidity ended the DTTO.

“The idiocy of taking drugs into the hostel meant he was understandably ejected.”

Fraser had previously admitted that on December 19 2023 at Elder Place, Rosyth, he smashed windows by striking them with a wooden pole, hit a satellite dish with a wooden pole and struck cars.

He shouted, swore, acted aggressively, made threats of violence and threatened to damage property and made offensive remarks and brandished the pole.

He had turned up at the house at 2.20am looking to buy drugs.

The court was told Fraser was so intoxicated he had gone to the wrong street and was trying to find someone else.

He was also breaching bail conditions by not complying with a curfew.

Sheriff Duff jailed him for 163 days.#

Sniffed out

A St Andrews paedophile who shared sick abuse clips with other creeps online was caught out when a sniffer dog found his hidden mobile phone.

Aaron Kyle tried to stash away the incriminating device in his grandfather’s bedroom.

But he was thwarted by PD Willow, who is trained to sniff out hidden electronics.

Kyle appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted making and distributing the obscene material.

Car theft charges

Two men have appeared in court following an alleged 25-mile police chase on the A9 between Pitlochry and Perth.

Joseph Reid, 24, and Scott Shearer, 20, were charged following an incident on Thursday morning.

The pair appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

They face allegations of theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Shearer, from Caithness, is further accused of driving dangerously without insurance nor a licence.

It is also alleged he was in an area with intent to commit theft.

Shearer was remanded in custody and is expected to make a follow-up appearance in the same court later this week.

Reid, from Falkirk, is accused if culpable and reckless conduct and two charges of taking away a vehicle without consent.

He was released on bail.

Hotel assault

A drunken thug attacked a 79-year-old woman at Perth’s Lovat Hotel, then threatened to stab police when they turned up to arrest him.

Grant Coutts lobbed his mobile phone at his elderly victim after offending her with a “rude” remark.

The 36-year-old, who lost the plot when he was asked to stop smoking in the bar, went on a homophobic rant and made threats to officers.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and was placed on supervision for a year.

