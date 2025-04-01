Fife sex attacker who caused ‘lifelong psychological trauma’ jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife sex attacker who caused ‘lifelong psychological trauma’ jailed

Johnstone Blake was finally caught after one of his victims, now in her 30s, taped him admitting his sick conduct.

By Ross Gardiner
Royal Coat of Arms
Blake was sentenced to two years in prison.

A Fife child sex attacker has finally been jailed, 15 years after he turned his victim’s family against her.

Johnstone Blake carried out a “sustained catalogue” of sex crimes against two young girls.

After pleading guilty in February, Blake turned round and said “I’m sorry” to two women in the public gallery of a Dundee courtroom prior to being remanded.

One of the girls he abused first spoke out about the older predator in 2009 but withdrew her allegations when she was accused of lying.

Blake was finally caught after the girl, who is now in her 30s, taped him admitting his sick conduct over the phone.

He has now been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register.

A sheriff reprimanded the first offender for causing his victims “lifelong psychological trauma.”

‘Reputation in tatters’

Solicitor David Bell said: “Mr Blake accepts his behaviour was wrong and that there’s no fault on the victims.

“That, to some extent, is a refreshing approach.

“However, that said, there is no mitigation that can effectively be presented about the offences themselves.

“They’re clearly extremely serious.

“Whilst I don’t submit that the time period is necessarily a huge factor, the fact that the offending seems to have ceased back in 2009 can also be a factor.

“In the community, there have been impacts already.

“He tells me that his health has been impacted by his significant use of alcohol.

“His reputation is massively in tatters.”

Jailed

Blake, 66, was jailed for two years, reduced from three because of his early guilty pleas.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith imposed non-harassment orders for five years.

The sheriff said of the first incident: “The age of your complainer should have been known.

“Even if I was to believe you mistakenly thought she was 16, there was a significant imbalance of power.

“Your comments, while refreshing in nature, do give me cause for concern.

“At 31, thinking that a 16-year-old sitting on your knee at a Hogmanay party is a green light to enter her bedroom (and perform sex acts on her), you would be seriously mistaken.”

Of Blake’s second victim, the sheriff added: “I’m satisfied that you should have known that acting in the way you did would have caused psychological harm.

“I consider that your culpability is high.

“It’s clear from the terms of the report that you committed the offences for your sexual gratification.

“The victim in charge one has suffered anxiety and depression due to your actions. 35 years on, the still gets a fright if touched in her sleep.

“The victim in charge two has had suicidal ideations because of your actions and suffered throughout her life with psychological trauma.

“I consider your actions have caused lifelong psychological trauma for both of your victims.”

The sheriff noted the maximum sentence on each offence was two years and imposed a headline sentence of three years, discounted by a third, noting Blake’s victims were spared the lengthy wait for justice and stress of giving evidence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Rhys Guthrie
Teenager threatened to chop up Perth Jobcentre staff with axe
Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Talking to seagulls and barking dogs
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Alexander Casement
Fife man wanted let off after 'mistakenly' downloading child abuse filth
Graham Soave
Dundee 'Graeme Souness' sex attacker jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Rangers fans scrapping at McDiarmid Park