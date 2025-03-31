Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute

Callum Chambers took the hammer from his bag and walloped another teenager with it.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cody Chambers
Cody Chambers.

A teenager was left permanently disfigured after being attacked with a hammer in front of children playing football.

Cody Chambers pulled the weapon from a bag and thumped his victim on the head on Dundee’s Doon Terrace.

He was left scarred after suffering a three-centimetre gash to the right side of his forehead that required stitches.

Reports have been ordered on Chambers after he admitted carrying out the serious assault.

Smacked on head with hammer

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Chambers was accused of playing too rough with younger children in a fotball game at the Rowantree Primary School pitches.

The victim, who was 19, went with a friend to speak with Chambers about his “boisterous” and “intimidating” behaviour.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “They challenged the accused about his conduct.

“The accused reacted aggressively and reached into a bag and took out a hammer.

“The complainer took hold of the accused in an effort to get the hammer from him but the accused struck him to the right forehead above the right eye.

“There was a short scuffle and the friend managed to remove the hammer.”

A child ran off with the hammer, which police were unable to locate when they were called to investigate.

Ms Ritchie added: “At least three of the children witnessed the incident.

“Mr Milne realised the extent of his injuries and attended at the accident and emergency department.

“He received four stitches and has been left with permanent scarring.”

Sentencing deferred

Chambers, of Happyhillock Road, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on April 29 2023.

He also admitted a separate charge of possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon.

Mitigation was reserved by solicitor Jim Laverty ahead of a social work report being prepared.

Sentence was deferred until May by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith who continued Chambers’ bail order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

