Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute

A teenager was left permanently disfigured after being attacked with a hammer in front of children playing football.

Cody Chambers pulled the weapon from a bag and thumped his victim on the head on Dundee’s Doon Terrace.

He was left scarred after suffering a three-centimetre gash to the right side of his forehead that required stitches.

Reports have been ordered on Chambers after he admitted carrying out the serious assault.

Smacked on head with hammer

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Chambers was accused of playing too rough with younger children in a fotball game at the Rowantree Primary School pitches.

The victim, who was 19, went with a friend to speak with Chambers about his “boisterous” and “intimidating” behaviour.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “They challenged the accused about his conduct.

“The accused reacted aggressively and reached into a bag and took out a hammer.

“The complainer took hold of the accused in an effort to get the hammer from him but the accused struck him to the right forehead above the right eye.

“There was a short scuffle and the friend managed to remove the hammer.”

A child ran off with the hammer, which police were unable to locate when they were called to investigate.

Ms Ritchie added: “At least three of the children witnessed the incident.

“Mr Milne realised the extent of his injuries and attended at the accident and emergency department.

“He received four stitches and has been left with permanent scarring.”

Sentencing deferred

Chambers, of Happyhillock Road, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on April 29 2023.

He also admitted a separate charge of possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon.

Mitigation was reserved by solicitor Jim Laverty ahead of a social work report being prepared.

Sentence was deferred until May by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith who continued Chambers’ bail order.

