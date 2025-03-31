Perth firebug who forced tenants to flee their smoke-filled homes is spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth firebug who forced tenants to flee their smoke-filled homes is spared jail

Bryan Soutar set fire to his own furniture at two city centre tenements, causing more than £73,000 of damage to both buildings.

By Jamie Buchan
Bryan Soutar arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Bryan Soutar arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.

A firebug who forced Perth residents to flee in terror from their smoke filled homes has been spared jail.

Bryan Soutar set fire to his own furniture at two city centre tenements, causing more than £73,000 of damage to both buildings.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the incidents could have led to tragedy, were it not for the swift action of local fire crews.

Soutar pled guilty to starting fires in his assisted living flat on Market Street in May 2019 and at the St Johnstoun’s Buildings, Charles Street, in November that year.

Returning to the dock for sentencing, the 55-year-old was told the offences would ordinarily attract jail terms.

Can’t pay towards ‘extremely high’ costs

Solicitor Lysney Barber, defending, told the court: “Notwithstanding what happens to him today, Mr Soutar’s tenancy is rather surprisingly still available to him.

“That’s quite unusual, given the background here and the expense caused to the council.”

Fire crews tackle blaze at ground floor flat in Market Street, Perth

She added: “Mr Soutar completely and utterly understands the implications of how he reacted.

“He knows that things could have been very different if they hadn’t been dealt with so quickly by the emergency services.”

Ms Barber said her client was not able to pay back the “extremely high” cost of repairs.

“It is extremely fortunate that matters did not escalate to a loss of life,” she said.

“Custody may be inevitable, but I would ask the court to step back from that with a significant period of supervision.”

Custody threshold met

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Soutar: “It would appear that you have taken full responsibility for your actions.

“You recognise the dreadful consequences that your actions could have had, had the emergency services not responded so quickly.”

She noted Soutar had been at his new home in Perth for 18 months without incident.

“These offences meet the threshold of a custodial sentence,” the sheriff said.

“However, in the particular circumstances of this case I am prepared to consider a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.”

Soutar was placed on supervision for 18 months.

Smoke filled homes

Jurors heard how he set fire to his sofa in his ground floor flat on Market Street on May 18 2019.

Three fire crews raced to the four-storey block just before 7.30am.

The eight flats operated by charity Blackwood Homes and Care – providing accommodation for people with disabilities and other needs – were evacuated.

Bryan Soutar arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control.

Six months later, Soutar – who uses a mobility scooter and wheelchair to get around – set alight a mattress at his new flat in the fourt-storey St Johnstoun’s Buildings.

Neighbours said they ran from their homes when they began filling with smoke on November 22.

One resident said they had heard Soutar moving around in his ground floor flat shortly before the alarms went off.

The St Johnstoun’s Buildings, Charles Street, Perth.

Retired firefighter Martin White told the trial he was among the first on the scene at the Charles Street incident.

He said he saw no flames but could see smoke coming from a ground floor property.

“Someone from the block met us and directed us to where the smoke was coming from,” he said.

No one was inside the bedsit-style flat but there was a badly charred mattress on the floor.

It appeared to have been removed from its steel bedframe, which was in the corner of the room.

In both incidents, Soutar was long gone by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.

He was originally charged with endangering residents by wilful fireraising.

But midway through his trial, he pled guilty to alternative charges of culpably and recklessly starting fires and causing extensive damage to both properties.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Wrong road rammy and 'police chase' pair
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at the Duloch Tesco in Dunfermlne
Suspect remanded in custody after 'deliberate' Dunfermline Tesco fire
Nicola Murray
Perthshire campaigner at abuse debate in Holyrood while on bail for child sex crimes
Cody Chambers
Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute
Arron Kyle
Police dog sniffed out St Andrews paedophile's hidden phone and tablet
Anthony Cahill
Tay angler found plundered booty from gang's Dundee and Forfar care home raids
Grant Coutts
Drunken thug assaulted woman, 79, and ranted at police at Perth's Lovat Hotel
Reece McLaren (left) and Liam Kaney
Machete pair branded 'knife-wielding thugs' after Stirling street attack
Steven Stewart
'Transformed' Dundee man spared jail for Perth Prison drug smuggling bid
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles