Home News Courts

Blood test ordeal for Dundee supermarket worker bitten by rampaging customer

Nicole Campbell sunk her teeth into the staff member after being told to leave Lidl on South Ward Road because of her suspicious behaviour.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nicola Campbell
Nicole Campbell. Image: Facebook

A Dundee supermarket worker underwent months of tests for blood-borne viruses after being bitten by a rampaging customer.

Nicole Campbell sunk her teeth into the staff member after being told to leave Lidl on South Ward Road because of her suspicious behaviour.

Another employee was also bitten, with two police officers also attacked by Campbell after her arrest on September 27 last year.

The 32-year-old, also known as Nicole Ingram, was on four separate bail orders at the time of the street valium-induced assaults.

Nicole Campbell, also known as Nicole Ingram. Image: Facebook

Two months later, Campbell would be jailed for making bomb threats at Ninewells Hospital, smearing blood inside an ambulance and claiming to have Hepatitis C on July 26.

A sheriff lambasted Campbell – who has a “formidable” criminal record – for her conduct at Lidl.

Months of vaccinations

It was previously revealed that Campbell suffers from obsessive compulsion disorder and emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “The background is, putting your mental health to one side, you voluntarily took drugs and you would know based on your own life experience that drugs cause you to act in a particular way.

“You would have appeared suspicious. It may be you were simply there to buy a few bits and pieces for your tea.

“You bit (the worker). The first reaction of that victim would have been ‘what on earth has that woman got? Has she got HIV? Has she got AIDS? Has she got Hepatitis?’

“For a number of months, he had to endure – at his expense – courses of injection vaccinations to prevent against blood-borne viruses.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Jane Caird said Campbell had been making the most of her time in custody at Polmont since being handed a 29-month jail term.

Ms Caird said her client would be eligible to transfer to the Bella Centre ahead of her eventual release.

The sheriff added: “You do appear to have made some progress and one would hope when liberated from the sentence I’m going to impose, you will have completely turned your life around.”

Campbell was sentenced to a total of 23 months in prison, consecutive to the term she is currently serving.

She was also made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

