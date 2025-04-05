Kebab shop creep made vile ‘big meat’ remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls

A lecherous creep who made disgusting comments about “big meat” and orgasms to two 14-year-old girls outside a Perth kebab shop has been locked up.

Piotr Homenda approached the youngsters while they waiting for a friend near Ozy’s Grill on South Street.

The teenagers told a court they felt threatened and scared by the stranger’s obscene remarks.

Homenda, 38, tried to pass off his comments as a “joke” but following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual verbal communications with older children.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced later this month.

Pointed at groin

One girl told the trial she was with her friend outside Ozy’s after school, at about 4.30pm, on February 20 this year.

They were waiting for a third friend to come back from a shop two doors down, she said.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said they were approached by a stranger with a little beard and moustache, wearing joggers and a hoodie.

Homenda asked the girls if they were waiting for a kebab.

“He was pointing at his private parts,” said the witness. “He was saying ‘big meat gives you good orgasms’.

“He kept going on about big meat and orgasms.”

The girl took a photo of Homenda and told him to go away.

Police later identified him from the picture.

Asked how she felt after being spoken to by the stranger, the girl told prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson: “I felt scared, unsafe. I felt threatened.”

‘I made a joke’

The second girl said she was also “scared and upset” by Homenda’s comments and told her aunt shortly afterwards.

The witness told solicitor Alan Davie, defending, she was not mistaken about what his client was pointing at and did not believe he could have thought they were over 16.

When arrested and taken into custody, Homenda told police: “I was just standing next to them and made a joke.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Homenda she found both girls’ evidence “wholly credible and reliable”.

“They were clear about what was said to them and they were clear about the gesture you made.

“I am satisfied that each of the charges has been proved beyond reasonable doubt.”

Homenda, of St Andrews Street, Perth, was told he will find out how long he must remain on the sex offenders register when he is sentenced on April 22.

He was remanded in custody.

