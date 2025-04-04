Stirling court round-up – McDonald’s needle threats and safari park day ruined

A man threatened three employees with a needle at a Stirling McDonald’s in a terrifying Christmas Eve outburst.

Daniel Llewellyn held the needle close to one worker and said he would stab them in the face if they tried to stop him using the toilet.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said the incident happened at around 4.45pm after staff told Llewellyn the downstairs toilet was closed.

After making the threats, Llewellyn, of Alloway Drive, Cowie, ran upstairs.

He admitted a string of offences, including behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on December 24 last year.

The 29-year-old further admitted acting in a racially abusive and threatening way to a taxi driver during two separate incidents on January 9 this year, and to threatening a woman and damaging property at a supermarket in Alloa on December 20 last year.

He further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an Alloa drug and alcohol recovery service on January 16.

He was placed on a 18-month supervision order and a six-month restriction of liberty order.

He was also handed a six-month non-harassment order preventing him from contacting the woman from the Alloa car park incident.

Day out ruined

A family had their day out at Blair Drummond Safari Park cut short when an overtaking motorist smashed into their car in a hit and run.

Thomas Smolira hit the Vauxhall Corsa as it turned right into the attraction.

The 55-year-old had overtaken cars that slowed behind the Corsa as it turned.

Despite ripping the bumper off the car, Smolira drove off, only stopping later to check the damage to his own Ford Kuga.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told the court no-one was injured.

She said: “On the car that was struck, there was damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side – it was hanging off with tyre marks on it.”

Smolira’s solicitor Marcell Horvath said the electrician needed to keep his driving licence to continue working.

He said: “It was his opinion that the collision was minor and the other driver had nudged him.

“He thought that the person who was turning should have checked his mirror.

“Obviously he now realises that’s not he case. He accepts he should not be overtaking at a junction.”

Smolira, of Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, admitted driving carelessly on the A84 on June 9 and failing to stop after an accident.

The case was deferred for further details on Smolira’s ability to continue working.

Jailed

Jordan Kingal, 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six months after admitting behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Stirling and in a police vehicle travelling between the city and Falkirk police station on January 25.

The court heard he had been drinking with his family and accused two women of stealing his alcohol.

He became abusive and was thrown out of the property but began punching and kicking the door.

