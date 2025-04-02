Police officer cleared of sexual assaults at Perth nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police officer cleared of sexual assaults at Perth nightclub

A sheriff found allegations against Martyn Kelly not proven, but said parts of his evidence were "incredible and unreliable".

By Jamie Buchan
Martyn Kelly
Martyn Kelly was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A police officer has been acquitted of sexually assaulting two people at a Perth nightclub, despite a sheriff finding parts of his evidence “incredible and unreliable”.

PC Martyn Kelly was accused of inappropriately touching a woman on the dancefloor and “slapping and grabbing” a man’s bottom on the same evening.

The female alleged victim previously told how she felt “completely violated” and was left struggling for breath.

PC Kelly, 37, denied both allegations, telling Perth Sheriff Court: “It’s not in my nature, I’m a police officer.”

After two days of evidence, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC found the charges against him not proven.

She told him: “Regarding your evidence, I found it in many respects to be incredible and unreliable.

“That is concerning given your role as a police officer.

“But even were I to reject it in its entirety, that does not mean that the opposite is true.”

She added: “When I consider the Crown case, I am left with a reasonable doubt about your guilt and I am therefore bound to acquit you.”

On the dancefloor

PC Kelly told his trial he had been “probably the most sober” person during a night out in Perth with a former colleague and his friends on November 11 2023.

The group ended up at the Loft nightclub, South Street.

The officer said he had four or five vodkas throughout the evening, mindful he was driving the following day.

“At one point, (the woman) had a go at me and accused me of touching her bum,” he said.

Loft Nightclub in Perth.
Loft Nightclub in Perth. Image: Facebook

“She was right in my face. I remember saying stop being so aggressive, calm down.”

He said: “I was confused. It was not something I would ever do.

“It’s not in my nature, I’m gay.”

In her evidence, given in February, his accuser had said: “I was facing my sister, we were dancing.

“I felt someone put their hand between the back of my legs. They put their fingers on my vagina.”

She said the hand had stayed for a couple of seconds.

PC Kelly told the trial the woman was so upset, it was clear something had happened to her but he was adamant she was wrong about his involvement.

False accusations fear

The court heard the officer later messaged a friend, asking: “Have I f***ed my job?”

“I was quite anxious,” he told his trial.

“False accusations can be detrimental to anyone’s job and their life.

“I’ve known people to lose their jobs over allegations alone.

“We are constantly told not to socialise with people you don’t know, so I probably should have walked away.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

PC Kelly accepted he had not handled the situation well and wanted to apologise to the woman for telling her to “calm down” when she accused him.

He added: “To say that I touched her vagina is ridiculous – I haven’t touched one in my 38 years of living.”

‘The unluckiest man at The Loft’

The court was shown CCTV of the packed dancefloor and of PC Kelly speaking to a member of the door staff outside.

“I was telling him: ‘It’s not in my nature, I’m a police officer,'” he explained.

The  officer said the video also showed he was “nowhere near” the woman when she was allegedly assaulted.

PC Kelly further denied touching a man’s bottom on the same night.

During cross-examination prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said to the officer: “You must have been the unluckiest man at The Loft nightclub that night, to have two sexual assault allegations made against you.”

He replied: “I do believe something happened to (the woman) but I know 100% it was not me.”

PC Kelly, whose address was listed as c/o Professional Standards Department, Edinburgh, was told he was free to go after the not proven verdict was returned.

