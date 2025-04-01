Dundee group used ‘makeshift fireworks firing device’ and clung to moving car during 2022 Kirkton Halloween riot, prosecutors say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee group used ‘makeshift fireworks firing device’ and clung to moving car during 2022 Kirkton Halloween riot, prosecutors say

11 men are accused of being involved in the large-scale disturbance in Dundee in October 2022.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kirkton Halloween 2022
There were major disturbances in Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The charges facing 11 men accused of targeting police during a large-scale Halloween riot in Dundee have been revealed.

Prosecutors allege the men – aged between 54 and 21 – were responsible for launching lit fireworks and projectiles at officers in the Kirkton area of the city.

They are accused of setting fires, blocking roadways and inciting others to take part in the disorder on October 31 2022.

A makeshift device was allegedly used to discharge lit fireworks at police officers.

A massive police response, including a helicopter, was rushed to Kirkton on Halloween 2022 after trouble broke out.

The 11 accused of playing a part in it are:

  • Joseph McPhee, 54;
  • Stewart Burns, 40;
  • Dean Mullen, 37;
  • George Reid, 35;
  • Ryan Dolan, 31;
  • Aaron Hutchison, 25;
  • brothers Marley Williams, 25;
  • and Brandon Williams, 23;
  • Kai Buchan, 23;
  • Keegan Jorgensen, 21;
  • Jack Reynolds, 22.

All are charged with committing a breach of the peace on Balgowan Avenue, Beauly Crescent, Ambleside Avenue and Gillburn Road.

Police and emergency services respond on Halloween 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The men, all of Dundee, appear across 10 separate charges on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

They are charged with:

  • conducting themselves in a disorderly manner;
  • acting aggressively;
  • throwing lit fireworks, rocks and projectiles at police officers, members of the public and vehicles, causing damage;
  • setting fires to grass areas;
  • blocking vehicular access;
  • riding on the exterior of a moving vehicle and driving it into the disorder, shining the headlights at police, obstructing their view of the disorder;
  • distributing fireworks to others;
  • inciting others to take part.

Reid, Hutchison, the Williams brothers and Jorgensen were allegedly on bail orders at the time.

The BBC documentary visited Kirkton to revisit last year's Halloween riots
Fireworks being let off during Kirkton’s Halloween riots in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Marley Williams, a prisoner at HMP Perth, was allegedly found in possession of a police-issue baseball cap in the car park of St Paul’s Academy.

He is also accused of assaulting a male on Balgowan Avenue by repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.

Reid, Dolan and Hutchison allegedly distributed fireworks to children on Ambleside Avenue and Gillburn Road.

It is alleged wheelie bins, pallets, refuse and other items on Gillburn Road were set ablaze by Brandon Williams.

Reid allegedly acted with others in using a “makeshift firing device” to direct multiple lit fireworks towards police and placing them “in danger of serious injury”.

Separate charges allege the Williams brothers and Reynolds failed to leave Ambleside Avenue after being instructed to do so by PC Andrew Scott.

Buchan, allegedly an unlicensed and disqualified driver, is charged with driving an unregistered car dangerously by driving erratically, into oncoming traffic, causing a car to brake to avoid a crash and driving into a playground while people were clinging to the exterior and roof of the car.

Jorgensen allegedly used a car’s full beam headlights to “dazzle other persons” during the disorder.

Riot police on the street in Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

At a first diet hearing, solicitors tendered not guilty pleas for all of the men apart from Hutchison, who is yet to instruct solicitors.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Hutchison had been in contact with the Crown Office to say that he was working abroad and she did not seek a warrant for his arrest.

Reynolds instructed a solicitor on the morning of the first diet.

The other men were previously excused from attending court as they had engaged with lawyers.

It was revealed that any trial would be held in either Dunfermline or Falkirk Sheriff Courts as Tayside’s courts cannot accommodate the case due to the number of accused involved.

Solicitor Ian Houston, representing Buchan, said: “His position is that it was simply a case of mistaken identity. He was not there.”

Sheriff Paul Brown fixed a further first diet for May and all of the men are excused from attending apart from Hutchison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

