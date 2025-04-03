Dundee drink-driver nearly five times limit ‘thought he was drinking non-alcoholic Guinness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drink-driver nearly five times limit ‘thought he was drinking non-alcoholic Guinness’

Kevin Parkin said his friends had been mistakenly buying him alcoholic stout.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kevin Parkin
Kevin Parkin at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A motorist from Dundee was caught at almost five times the drink-drive limit in Stirlingshire after mistakenly believing he was downing non-alcoholic beer.

Kevin Parkin initially bought himself a Guinness Zero but friends purchasing subsequent rounds believed he was drinking the standard version, with an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 4.2%.

The 64-year-old was caught after his car left the road on a rural route out of Dunblane.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told Stirling Sheriff Court the crash was discovered shortly after 10pm on March 1.

She said: “The witnesses were travelling north out of Dunblane when they saw a vehicle which was off the road on a banking.

”They stopped beside the vehicle and saw a male, now known to be the accused, in the driver’s seat.

”He was awake and seemed physically fine but they could get no response from him.”

Believing the situation was “odd”, the witnesses contacted police.

Wrong rounds

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said Parkin had returned to the Dunblane area to collect a jacket he had left there.

He said: “He’s embarrassed to be here.

”He had been at the Lodge in Dunblane. He had left his jacket, having been there previously.

”He went there with a friend and they went to the bar there. He had ordered a Guinness Zero.

”Others joined them and saw he was drinking Guinness and clearly did not realise it was the non-alcoholic one he was drinking.

”He had a number of pints of Guinness – he thought it was Guinness Zero but clearly it wasn’t.

”He had stopped to get something to eat and was driving back when his car hit a pothole and that’s why he ended up on the grass.”

Mr McCready said he had asked Parkin if he had felt the effects of alcohol but the accused “felt he was ok to drive”.

Parking, of Gardner Street, Dundee, admitted driving with excess alcohol (103mics/ 22) on the B8033 on March 1 this year.

The offshore worker was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £600.

