Arbroath teen left terrified after fighting to escape stranger’s ‘bearhug’

Thomas Thyne also followed a mother and her son in a night of sinister actions.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Thyne
Thomas Thyne terrified females in Arbroath. Image: Facebook

An intoxicated 36-year-old stranger who “bearhugged” a terrified teen in Arbroath and refused to let her go has been hit with an extended sentence.

Thomas Thyne’s 16-year-old victim fought for her life to escape his clutches after being targeted while she walked home.

Two hours earlier, Thyne harassed a “frightened” mum and her six-year-old son outside the Saltire Centre in Arbroath.

A sheriff ruled there was a significant sexual element to Thyne’s conduct and said he will likely be on the sex offenders register for life.

“These are serious crimes which were alarming for your victims,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

“The first victim had a six-year-old child in her company.

“The second victim was a 16-year-old girl making her way home at night.

“Her victim impact statement shows that your actions have had a harrowing psychological impact on her.”

Followed family

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how, at 8.30pm on August 18 last year, the first woman got off a bus with her son and immediately became aware of Thyne, a stranger, sitting alone in the Saltire playpark.

Thyne began to follow them and she managed to return home safely after she sought help from a neighbour.

Just after 10pm, the teenage girl was walking home when she spotted Thyne in the same street “randomly screaming f*** off”.

She walked quickly to try and pass him but the creep – clutching a hot dog – offered her a bite.

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “She formed the opinion the accused was under the influence of something and he then told her that he had smoked three joints and tanked a few cans.”

Thyne later asked the girl if she had any weed and if he could wipe his ketchup-soaked hands on her.

The creep then stroked her back repeatedly from her shoulder to her waist for about 10 seconds before he said: “You can come home with me. I won’t tell a soul.”

Bearhug

Her path was continually blocked before she was grabbed from behind in a bearhug.

Ms Hill said: “She describes that he locked his arms together by holding his elbows and started dragging her along the path.

“She began to struggle, resist and scream feeling petrified. The accused continued to drag her for at least 30 seconds whilst she continued to resist and scream.

“She finally managed to slip out from the accused’s grip and began to run away from him.”

The girl began to have a panic attack before managing to reach her home.

Police later found Thyne sleeping on a couch in his mother’s house and was noted to be “difficult” and “belligerent”.

Sheriff’s interjection

Thyne, a prisoner at HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to abusive behaviour, assault and abduction charges and returned to court for sentencing.

Solicitor Angie Clay argued there was no sexual intent behind Thyne’s conduct, adding her client was heavily under the influence.

She said: “It’s his position he was wandering aimlessly and talking to anyone he came across that would engage with him.

“His actions were inappropriate and very distressing for the victims but not with any underlying intent.”

Sheriff Brown interjected: “The plea is he grabbed a 16-year-old from behind in a bearhug and tried to drag her down a lane.

“How does that fit with what you just said?”

Ms Clay said her client, who was psychiatrically assessed before pleading guilty, denied any suggestion he gained sexual gratification from his behaviour.

Thyne was sentenced to 32 months in prison with an extension period of 32 months in the community upon his release.

It is expected that Thyne will be subject to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

