Dundee man appears in court accused of attempting to murder police with a crossbow in Whitfield

A man has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of a attempting to murder police with a crossbow in the Whitfield area last month.

Michael Ley, 34, is accused of endangering the lives of officers who were called out to Earlston Avenue on March 14.

Armed police were deployed to the scene, with a firearm discharged by the force during the incident.

On Tuesday, Ley appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer a single-charge petition.

Prosecutors allege Ley, whose address was given as the Queen’s Hotel on Nethergate, assaulted constables by repeatedly discharging a crossbow to the danger of their lives.

It is alleged the attack was an attempt to murder them.

No plea was offered on Ley’s behalf by solicitor Jim Laverty during the brief hearing in private.

Ley was remanded in custody after being committed for further examination by Sheriff Paul Brown.

Police descended on Earlston Avenue in Whitfield and spent several hours at the scene.

Officers also carried out a forensic investigation on the street the following day.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Earlston Avenue around 12.10pm on Friday March 14.

“A firearm was discharged by police during the incident and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner.”

Ley is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

