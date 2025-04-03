Dundee man caught in online paedophile sting after contacting ’12-year-old’

A group of paedophile hunters mounted a sting and snared a Dundee man who believed he was sending sexual messages to a child.

Stephen Capon was livestreamed at his city home by a group called Scotland’s Child Protection Team.

The 49-year-old sent vile WhatsApp messages and voice notes to what he believed was a 12-year-old child, actually an adult decoy.

Capon is now on the sex offenders register after he pled guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Sarah High revealed Capon, who initiated contact, continued to engage even after the profile told him her age.

The prosecutor said: “The accused told the decoy he wished he was 13 so she could be his girlfriend.

“He asked her if she would ever meet him and if she would kiss him with tongues.

“If sent something inappropriate, she would send something child-like in response.

“All sexual communications were instigated by the accused.”

Capon told the decoy he wanted to give her a love bite and his messages became increasingly lewd.

He said he wanted to have sex with the child before communication moved to voice notes.

Capon, whose address was given in court as a homeless unit in Dundee, was later confronted at his home in Charleston and gave a “no comment” response to police who arrested him.

Appearing from custody, Capon admitted sexually communicating with what he thought was a young child between February 7 and March 30 this year.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until May for a social work report to be prepared and placed him on the sex offenders register on an interim basis.

He was released on bail with stringent conditions restricting his internet use, his access to devices and his contact with children.

