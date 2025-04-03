Dundee man caught in online paedophile sting after contacting ’12-year-old’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man caught in online paedophile sting after contacting ’12-year-old’

Stephen Capon was actually sending his filthy messages to an adult decoy.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stephen Capon
Stephen Capon. Image: Scotland's Child Protection Team Facebook

A group of paedophile hunters mounted a sting and snared a Dundee man who believed he was sending sexual messages to a child.

Stephen Capon was livestreamed at his city home by a group called Scotland’s Child Protection Team.

The 49-year-old sent vile WhatsApp messages and voice notes to what he believed was a 12-year-old child, actually an adult decoy.

Capon is now on the sex offenders register after he pled guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Sarah High revealed Capon, who initiated contact, continued to engage even after the profile told him her age.

The prosecutor said: “The accused told the decoy he wished he was 13 so she could be his girlfriend.

“He asked her if she would ever meet him and if she would kiss him with tongues.

“If sent something inappropriate, she would send something child-like in response.

“All sexual communications were instigated by the accused.”

Stephen Capon
Stephen Capon was confronted live online. Image: Scotland’s Child Protection Team Facebook

Capon told the decoy he wanted to give her a love bite and his messages became increasingly lewd.

He said he wanted to have sex with the child before communication moved to voice notes.

Capon, whose address was given in court as a homeless unit in Dundee, was later confronted at his home in Charleston and gave a “no comment” response to police who arrested him.

Appearing from custody, Capon admitted sexually communicating with what he thought was a young child between February 7 and March 30 this year.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until May for a social work report to be prepared and placed him on the sex offenders register on an interim basis.

He was released on bail with stringent conditions restricting his internet use, his access to devices and his contact with children.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

