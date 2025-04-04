Fife man wanted let off after ‘mistakenly’ downloading child abuse filth

A Fife sex offender claimed he did not know pornography he downloaded contained child abuse material, a court has heard.

Alexander Casement admitted downloading a cache of adult material that also contained videos of children being abused at the highest level of depravity.

Lawyers acting for the 24-year-old previously argued he be given an absolute discharge – meaning he would not be punished and it would not be recorded as a criminal conviction.

A sheriff imposed a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

It was revealed how police executed a search warrant at Casement’s home on Main Street, Colinsburgh.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court: “From a computer and a USB stick, two category A videos of girls aged between 10 and 12 were recovered.”

Casement admitted downloading material between November 2022 and May 2023.

Solicitor Zoe Lyburn said: “He downloaded this as part of a wider cache of adult content.

“There were 50 files. There were no illegal searches carried out by him.

“He had some personal difficulties at the time. He is utterly ashamed at the position he is in and fully accepts that.

“His family know about this and they are very supportive of him.”

Ms Lyburn said her colleague had previously proposed an absolute discharge but accepted this would be “inappropriate”.

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Casement on supervision for two years with a conduct requirement to engage with alcohol and drugs counselling.

He was also made subject to stringent conditions relating to his use of the internet and any devices.

Casement will be on the sex offenders register for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.