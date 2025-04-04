VIDEO: Dundee Amazon worker jailed after Kingsway police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Dundee Amazon worker jailed after Kingsway police chase

Calvin Burnett's wild driving was caught on dashcam and played in court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Calvin Burnett
Calvin Burnett. Image: Facebook

A disqualified driver who led police on a manic, high-speed chase across the Kingsway in the middle of the day has been jailed.

Calvin Burnett went the wrong way on a roundabout and crossed over the central reservation during the wild incident on November 12 last year.

Shocking dashcam footage from inside the police vehicle saw Burnett pursued from Clepington Road before the chase was abandoned.

Burnett has multiple convictions for driving offences and was serving a road ban at the time.

Sheriff Paul Brown told the married dad: “You can expect nothing other than a custodial sentence.”

The footage was played to Dundee Sheriff Court and showed Burnett in a Vauxhall Mokka pulling out of queuing traffic on Clepington Road.

The 26-year-old sped through a red light at the Forfar Road junction before making his way onto Pitkerro Road at speed.

Amazon warehouse worker Burnett continued to race away from the pursuing police on Kingsway East before he drove the wrong way at the Mid Craigie roundabout.

He then crossed the central reservation, entered the opposing carriageway and into the path of oncoming vehicles that had to take evasive action to avoid a smash.

The chase was abandoned and Burnett, who was known to officers, was traced at home.

The Forest Park Place resident admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

“He’s quite lucky nobody was hurt or injured,” solicitor Zoe Lyburn said.

“He was known to them and they seen him as the driver of the car.

“He panicked and behaved in the way libelled.”

Ms Lyburn said Burnett’s reason for driving was because he offered to pick up his brother from a nearby garage.

Burnett ignored the red lights at the Forfar Road/Kingsway junction. Image: Google

Burnett had recently completed 200 hours from a community payback order.

After Ms Lyburn said Burnett needed to be with his partner for an upcoming medical appointment, Sheriff Brown said: “I am sure he will have made alternative arrangements given he has multiple previous convictions for disqualified driving and is facing a custodial sentence.”

The case was recalled in order for Burnett to make preparations before his jail term.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison and disqualified from driving for six years and seven months.

