VIDEO: Dundee Amazon worker jailed after Kingsway police chase

A disqualified driver who led police on a manic, high-speed chase across the Kingsway in the middle of the day has been jailed.

Calvin Burnett went the wrong way on a roundabout and crossed over the central reservation during the wild incident on November 12 last year.

Shocking dashcam footage from inside the police vehicle saw Burnett pursued from Clepington Road before the chase was abandoned.

Burnett has multiple convictions for driving offences and was serving a road ban at the time.

Sheriff Paul Brown told the married dad: “You can expect nothing other than a custodial sentence.”

The footage was played to Dundee Sheriff Court and showed Burnett in a Vauxhall Mokka pulling out of queuing traffic on Clepington Road.

The 26-year-old sped through a red light at the Forfar Road junction before making his way onto Pitkerro Road at speed.

Amazon warehouse worker Burnett continued to race away from the pursuing police on Kingsway East before he drove the wrong way at the Mid Craigie roundabout.

He then crossed the central reservation, entered the opposing carriageway and into the path of oncoming vehicles that had to take evasive action to avoid a smash.

The chase was abandoned and Burnett, who was known to officers, was traced at home.

The Forest Park Place resident admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

“He’s quite lucky nobody was hurt or injured,” solicitor Zoe Lyburn said.

“He was known to them and they seen him as the driver of the car.

“He panicked and behaved in the way libelled.”

Ms Lyburn said Burnett’s reason for driving was because he offered to pick up his brother from a nearby garage.

Burnett had recently completed 200 hours from a community payback order.

After Ms Lyburn said Burnett needed to be with his partner for an upcoming medical appointment, Sheriff Brown said: “I am sure he will have made alternative arrangements given he has multiple previous convictions for disqualified driving and is facing a custodial sentence.”

The case was recalled in order for Burnett to make preparations before his jail term.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison and disqualified from driving for six years and seven months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.