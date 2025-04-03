Rapist attacked two girls on Dundee waste ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist attacked two girls on Dundee waste ground

Thomas Hunt was found guilty at the high court and is awaiting sentencing.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Hunt
Thomas Hunt will be sentenced later.

A 21-year-old has been remanded in custody after being found guilty of raping two teenage girls in Dundee.

Thomas Hunt attacked the youngsters, aged 14 and 15, at an area of ground by Lochee Burn, near the NCR building, in 2021.

One of the girls was also sexually assaulted by Hunt at a care home in the city.

Hunt was convicted by a jury of seven different charges at the High Court in Dundee and is now awaiting sentencing.

He was found guilty of pushing the 14-year-old girl against a wall in the city care home and committing a sex attack on her on an occasion between January 28 and August 18 2021.

During the same time period, Hunt, of Park Avenue, compelled her to send partially naked images of herself.

Jurors convicted him of raping her on an occasion in August 2021 at the area of ground near Lochee Burn.

The girl was injured as a result of Hunt’s attack.

Second rape victim

He was found guilty of asking two other girls, aged 15 and 16, to send naked images of themselves over social media between June 18 and August 31 2021.

At the same area of ground, a 15-year-old girl – who was drunk and incapable of giving consent – was raped by Hunt in 2021, on his 18th birthday.

Weeks earlier, he had communicated indecently with her by sending her messages of a sexual nature.

Following the jury’s verdict, judge Alistair Watson remanded Hunt in custody ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow next month

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

