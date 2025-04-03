Rapist attacked two girls on Dundee waste ground

A 21-year-old has been remanded in custody after being found guilty of raping two teenage girls in Dundee.

Thomas Hunt attacked the youngsters, aged 14 and 15, at an area of ground by Lochee Burn, near the NCR building, in 2021.

One of the girls was also sexually assaulted by Hunt at a care home in the city.

Hunt was convicted by a jury of seven different charges at the High Court in Dundee and is now awaiting sentencing.

He was found guilty of pushing the 14-year-old girl against a wall in the city care home and committing a sex attack on her on an occasion between January 28 and August 18 2021.

During the same time period, Hunt, of Park Avenue, compelled her to send partially naked images of herself.

Jurors convicted him of raping her on an occasion in August 2021 at the area of ground near Lochee Burn.

The girl was injured as a result of Hunt’s attack.

Second rape victim

He was found guilty of asking two other girls, aged 15 and 16, to send naked images of themselves over social media between June 18 and August 31 2021.

At the same area of ground, a 15-year-old girl – who was drunk and incapable of giving consent – was raped by Hunt in 2021, on his 18th birthday.

Weeks earlier, he had communicated indecently with her by sending her messages of a sexual nature.

Following the jury’s verdict, judge Alistair Watson remanded Hunt in custody ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow next month

