Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim’s bank cards

John Farquhar murdered his neighbour then took a bus to St Andrews to go shopping and drinking.

By Dave Finlay
Garry Thomson
Garry Thomson was murdered in Guardbridge. Image: Police Scotland/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A killer stabbed to death a much-loved Fife grandfather in his home before going on a spending spree with the victim’s bank cards in St Andrews.

John Farquhar was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 22 years in prison after he repeatedly stabbed his neighbour Garry Thomson to death with a knife at a flat in Guardbridge.

Farquhar went out drinking in nearby St Andrews after the murder and lied to one of the victim’s concerned daughters, saying he had not seen her father.

Judge Lord Scott told the 59-year-old Farquhar: “You murdered him by repeatedly striking and stabbing him on the neck and body with a knife.”

“Callously, as recognised by your counsel, you also used his bank cards to supply yourself and others with drink as he lay dead and undiscovered.”

The judge said he had read victim impact statements from the deceased’s daughters and added: “I am told you have stolen their peace.”

Habitual criminal

Kitchen porter Farquhar, formerly of Gairbrig Crescent, Guardbridge, admitted murdering father-of-four and grandfather Mr Thomson, 60, by repeatedly striking and stabbing him with a knife and attempting to defeat the ends of justice after the October 17 2023 killing.

He has previously been jailed three times at the High Court for crimes of violence, including assault to severe injury and danger of life.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard, at the time of murder, Farquhar was a suspect in a drug trafficking case in the capital.

Investigations were being carried out as to whether he was a potential victim of human trafficking.

Gairbrig Crescent sign
The murder happened in Gairbrig Crescent.

When they later proved negative he was jailed for 30 months last year at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for a drug supply charge.

On the morning of the murder Farquhar visited Mr Thomson at his home.

The prosecutor said: “Within the flat it is believed that the deceased asked the accused about his past and claimed that he knew he was involved in the drug scene.

“The accused, fearful that sensitive information about him would become known in the local community, lashed out at the deceased with a knife striking him on the neck and body at least seven times.”

St Andrews spending spree

The victim fell to the floor and Farquhar fled with the knife to his downstairs flat.

He later told police he returned to the victim’s home looking for painkillers and left with his bank cards and house keys.

Farquhar caught a bus into St Andrews and CCTV showed him going into shops and buying “numerous items” with the cards.

Police remained outside the property in Guardbridge, Fife, on Friday.
Police at the property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The prosecutor said: “The accused then spent the day in Aikman’s Bar, drinking in the company of two individuals he knew from the local area.

“He used a bank card belonging to the deceased to pay for drinks for the company.”

Forced entry to flat

Mr Thomson’s youngest daughter, Yazzmine Florence, 34, had in the meantime been trying to contact her father and visited his home before contacting police.

As they waited for officers to arrive Farquhar walked past and Ms Florence asked if he had seen her father. He told her: “Aw, I’ve not saw him.”

They went to the deceased’s house and phoned his mobile but could not hear it ringing.

Farquhar went to his own flat before leaving with a rucksack and told Ms Florence he was going to Leuchars but if he saw her father would tell him to call.

Police arrived and entry was forced and Mr Thomson was found on the living room floor with blood pooled around his head.

Guardbridge murder inquiry
Police gained entry to the house and arrested the murderer two days later.

A detective, who had dealings with Farquhar following the drugs case, called him on October 19 and he admitted he had murdered his neighbour.

The prosecutor said: “He stated he had put a knife to the neck of the deceased due to them arguing over his past.”

Police found Farquhar walking on the Fife coastal path and arrested him.

Avoided trial

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said Farquhar had moved to “a quiet residential area of Fife” having found himself embroiled in offending in Edinburgh and was anxious others did not know his whereabouts.

He became concerned Mr Thomson had found out information about him and attacked him.

He said Farquhar was due to stand trial for the murder but pled guilty as “his conscience would not allow him to proceed to trial”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

