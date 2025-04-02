Dundee sex offender given community payback for child sex abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee sex offender given community payback for child sex abuse

A judge said there was an alternative to prison available for Brandon Harrington.

By Dave Finlay
Brandon Harrington
Brandon Harrington.

A sex offender guilty of child abuse in Dundee was placed on a community payback order for three years.

A judge told Brandon Harrington, 26, at the High Court in Edinburgh she was satisfied that there was an alternative to a custodial disposal in his case.

Harrington, of Ward Road, Dundee, was earlier convicted of causing a child to participate in sexual activity on an occasion between May 2011 and June 2013.

He was aged between 13 and 15 at the time of the offence at an address in his home city and the victim was aged between seven and nine.

Harrington had denied a series of charges during his earlier trial at the High Court in Stirling and was acquitted of a further four sexual allegations – oral rape, sexual assault and two charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour – by a jury.

Background report

Judge Lady Tait told Harrington: “I accept that the offence of which you were convicted is significantly less serious than those you faced – nonetheless it remains a serious offence.”

She said the psychological impact of his behaviour on the victim was continuing.

She said: “The complainer must be commended for his courage in giving evidence.”

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court Harrington was assessed as suitable for a community payback order with conduct and supervision requirements by a social worker who prepared a report on him.

He asked the judge to take account of his age at the time of the offending and his lack of maturity.

Mr Gilmartin said Harrington also suffered adverse childhood experiences and trauma and has mental health problems.

He said the offender “lives a somewhat isolated life” and has shown remorse for harm caused.

He told the court: “There is a credible and viable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Harrington was placed on the sex offenders register for three years and the judge made a non-harassment order prohibiting approaching or contacting the victim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

cocaine on a black background
Perth man jailed for £4million cocaine deal
Kevin Parkin
Dundee drink-driver nearly five times limit 'thought he was drinking non-alcoholic Guinness'
Duane Haney
Thug avoids jail for head stamp attack on 'vulnerable' man in Perth city centre
Aftermath of A9 crash
Driver guilty of causing devastating A9 crash which left four horses dead
Stephen Capon
Dundee man caught in online paedophile sting after contacting '12-year-old'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Drink-drive mercy mission and fencer jailed
Armed police outside the house on Earlston Avenue in Dundee.
Dundee man appears in court accused of attempting to murder police with a crossbow…
Queensferry Road fire
Trio who targeted Fife homes with deliberate fires are jailed
Thomas Thyne
Arbroath teen left terrified after fighting to escape stranger's 'bearhug'
Martyn Kelly
Police officer cleared of sexual assaults at Perth nightclub