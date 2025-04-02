Dundee sex offender given community payback for child sex abuse

A sex offender guilty of child abuse in Dundee was placed on a community payback order for three years.

A judge told Brandon Harrington, 26, at the High Court in Edinburgh she was satisfied that there was an alternative to a custodial disposal in his case.

Harrington, of Ward Road, Dundee, was earlier convicted of causing a child to participate in sexual activity on an occasion between May 2011 and June 2013.

He was aged between 13 and 15 at the time of the offence at an address in his home city and the victim was aged between seven and nine.

Harrington had denied a series of charges during his earlier trial at the High Court in Stirling and was acquitted of a further four sexual allegations – oral rape, sexual assault and two charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour – by a jury.

Judge Lady Tait told Harrington: “I accept that the offence of which you were convicted is significantly less serious than those you faced – nonetheless it remains a serious offence.”

She said the psychological impact of his behaviour on the victim was continuing.

She said: “The complainer must be commended for his courage in giving evidence.”

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court Harrington was assessed as suitable for a community payback order with conduct and supervision requirements by a social worker who prepared a report on him.

He asked the judge to take account of his age at the time of the offending and his lack of maturity.

Mr Gilmartin said Harrington also suffered adverse childhood experiences and trauma and has mental health problems.

He said the offender “lives a somewhat isolated life” and has shown remorse for harm caused.

He told the court: “There is a credible and viable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Harrington was placed on the sex offenders register for three years and the judge made a non-harassment order prohibiting approaching or contacting the victim.

