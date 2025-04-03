Perth man jailed for £4million cocaine deal

A man from Perth who was involved in an addiction therapy service has been jailed for his part in a £4million cocaine deal.

Brian Skinner, 58, was caught in a drugs handover with co-accused Shaun Willis, 35, in Dennistoun, Glasgow, on October 12 2023.

The pair were sentenced having earlier pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the high-purity class A drug.

Skinner was sentenced to four-and-a-half years by judge Lord Mulholland at the High Court in Glasgow.

Willis was locked up for five years and three months

The court earlier heard how police got information a large quantity of drugs was being ferried into Scotland in a SEAT Cupra car.

Prosecutor David McDonald said the car was spotted being driven north on the M74 by Willis.

He stopped in the Glasgow’s Dunragit Sreet and beside an Audi A4 with Skinner behind the wheel.

A haul of drugs went from one car to the other and police swooped.

Skinner had 25 taped packages in his vehicle and Willis still had 15 in his.

78% purity cocaine

With regards Willis, of Southport, prosecutor Mr McDonald told the hearing: “He said that he had travelled from the Merseyside area to Glasgow that day.

“This was in order to meet with Mr Skinner and provide him with 25kg of cocaine.

“He went on to tell officers that he intended to meet with another individual with the 15kg of cocaine in his car before he was stopped.”

The drugs had a purity of up to 78%.

Mr McDonald said the potential value, if sold in the smallest street deal of one gram, was just over £4m.

Skinner’s lawyer Graeme Brown told the sentencing hearing he had been involved in an addiction therapy business and was someone capable of making “a strong, meaningful contribution to society”.

He said: “It is most unfortunate to find himself at this age to be involved in this offence.”

David Nicholson, defending Willis, said he had a personal issue at the time and had been “a one-day courier” for the drugs.

He was due to be paid £2000 to service a debt owed.

