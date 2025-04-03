Perth man jailed for £4million cocaine deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth man jailed for £4million cocaine deal

Brian Skinner, from Perth, and co-accused Shaun Willis were sentenced at the high court.

By Grant McCabe
cocaine on a black background
Cocaine worth as much as £4million was seized. Image: Shutterstock

A man from Perth who was involved in an addiction therapy service has been jailed for his part in a £4million cocaine deal.

Brian Skinner, 58, was caught in a drugs handover with co-accused Shaun Willis, 35, in Dennistoun, Glasgow, on October 12 2023.

The pair were sentenced having earlier pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the high-purity class A drug.

Skinner was sentenced to four-and-a-half years by judge Lord Mulholland at the High Court in Glasgow.

Willis was locked up for five years and three months

The court earlier heard how police got information a large quantity of drugs was being ferried into Scotland in a SEAT Cupra car.

Prosecutor David McDonald said the car was spotted being driven north on the M74 by Willis.

He stopped in the Glasgow’s Dunragit Sreet and beside an Audi A4 with Skinner behind the wheel.

A haul of drugs went from one car to the other and police swooped.

Skinner had 25 taped packages in his vehicle and Willis still had 15 in his.

78% purity cocaine

With regards Willis, of Southport, prosecutor Mr McDonald told the hearing: “He said that he had travelled from the Merseyside area to Glasgow that day.

“This was in order to meet with Mr Skinner and provide him with 25kg of cocaine.

“He went on to tell officers that he intended to meet with another individual with the 15kg of cocaine in his car before he was stopped.”

The drugs had a purity of up to 78%.

Mr McDonald said the potential value, if sold in the smallest street deal of one gram, was just over £4m.

Skinner’s lawyer Graeme Brown told the sentencing hearing he had been involved in an addiction therapy business and was someone capable of making “a strong, meaningful contribution to society”.

He said: “It is most unfortunate to find himself at this age to be involved in this offence.”

David Nicholson, defending Willis, said he had a personal issue at the time and had been “a one-day courier” for the drugs.

He was due to be paid £2000 to service a debt owed.

