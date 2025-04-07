Was Broughty Ferry tipper van theft ‘sophisticated’ operation?

A convicted drug-dealer is awaiting sentence after he admitted being caught with a Ford tipper van stolen from a Monifieth home.

Michael Mulrein was initially allowed on his way by police after being found with multiple sets of keys near where the van had been dumped.

At that stage, it had not been reported stolen but police later pieced matters together.

Reports have been ordered on Mulrein by a sheriff who said he suspected his crime could be “very sophisticated”.

In November, Mulrein, 35, was placed on a restriction of liberty order after being caught with £30,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Fife.

Caught with keys

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the owner of the Ford van parked his vehicle outside his home on Mortimer Drive overnight between February 26 and 27 2023.

The man – who had a key – became aware of the rear lights flashing “six times”.

Prosecutor Andrew Brown said: “No person was in the area and he ensured the vehicle was locked using the key.”

Police were contacted at around 1am about “suspicious persons” in a flatbed vehicle in the Camphill Road area of Broughty Ferry, five minutes from Mortimer Drive.

Mulrein was found on Gray Street, near to Broughty Ferry railway station, with four Ford keys and one Volkswagen key.

The tipper van was traced on nearby Camphill Road.

Mr Brown said there was no ‘stolen’ marker relating to the tipper on the police national computer (PNC) at that time so Mulrein, of Sycamore Crescent, Lumphinnans, was allowed on his way.

He was eventually apprehended and pled guilty to the reset of the vehicle.

‘Curious’ sheriff

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “There’s a hint by the owner of the vehicle in that they see it flashing as if someone at a distance is attempting to steal the vehicle using a device to overcome the security.

“It’s interesting to know how it was stolen by others.

“What I am curious about is whether the true owner had the keys in his possession. He certainly had a key.

“If stolen in the manner envisaged, it’s very sophisticated.”

Mulrein’s bail order was allowed to continue ahead of sentencing in May.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.