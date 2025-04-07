Was Broughty Ferry tipper van theft ‘sophisticated’ operation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Was Broughty Ferry tipper van theft ‘sophisticated’ operation?

A sheriff has questioned how thieves originally made off with a van, the reset of which was later admitted by Fife man Michael Mulrein.

By Ciaran Shanks
Michael Mulrein
Michael Mulrein at a previous court hearing.

A convicted drug-dealer is awaiting sentence after he admitted being caught with a Ford tipper van stolen from a Monifieth home.

Michael Mulrein was initially allowed on his way by police after being found with multiple sets of keys near where the van had been dumped.

At that stage, it had not been reported stolen but police later pieced matters together.

Reports have been ordered on Mulrein by a sheriff who said he suspected his crime could be “very sophisticated”.

In November, Mulrein, 35, was placed on a restriction of liberty order after being caught with £30,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Fife.

Caught with keys

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the owner of the Ford van parked his vehicle outside his home on Mortimer Drive overnight between February 26 and 27 2023.

The man – who had a key – became aware of the rear lights flashing “six times”.

Prosecutor Andrew Brown said: “No person was in the area and he ensured the vehicle was locked using the key.”

Police were contacted at around 1am about “suspicious persons” in a flatbed vehicle in the Camphill Road area of Broughty Ferry, five minutes from Mortimer Drive.

Mulrein was found on Gray Street, near to Broughty Ferry railway station, with four Ford keys and one Volkswagen key.

The tipper van was traced on nearby Camphill Road.

Mr Brown said there was no ‘stolen’ marker relating to the tipper on the police national computer (PNC) at that time so Mulrein, of Sycamore Crescent, Lumphinnans, was allowed on his way.

He was eventually apprehended and pled guilty to the reset of the vehicle.

‘Curious’ sheriff

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “There’s a hint by the owner of the vehicle in that they see it flashing as if someone at a distance is attempting to steal the vehicle using a device to overcome the security.

“It’s interesting to know how it was stolen by others.

“What I am curious about is whether the true owner had the keys in his possession. He certainly had a key.

“If stolen in the manner envisaged, it’s very sophisticated.”

Mulrein’s bail order was allowed to continue ahead of sentencing in May.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Axe attack and petrol station raid
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife bouncer branded 'serious risk to women' is jailed
William Fraser.
Dunfermline charity shop volunteer on register for sexual chat with teen
Stuart McClure
Sheriff blasts Perth 'pimp' who exploited schoolgirl on OnlyFans-style site
Police found crack cocaine at Skye McElwee's flat in Viewfield Place, Perth. Stock image: Shutterstock
How dog named Boss helped Perth police collar county-lines crack cocaine gang
Connor Mackay
Paedophile hunters snared Perthshire man after multiple sick chats
Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Rhys Guthrie
Teenager threatened to chop up Perth Jobcentre staff with axe
Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Talking to seagulls and barking dogs