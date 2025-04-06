Teenager threatened to chop up Perth Jobcentre staff with axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Teenager threatened to chop up Perth Jobcentre staff with axe

Rhys Guthrie also told the employment office manager that he would torch the premises after learning his benefits could be cut.

By Jamie Buchan
Rhys Guthrie
Rhys Guthrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A teenager threatened to burn down Perth’s Jobcentre and “chop up” staff with an axe after learning his benefits could be cut.

Rhys Guthrie appeared at the city’s sheriff court and conceded his violent threats to the employment office team were a “wild over-reaction”.

He pled guilty to sending menacing messages to the centre manager that were “grossly offensive” in November 2023, when he was 19.

The court heard he fired off a series of violent threats and abusive comments using a online communications portal, while he was drunk.

Journal entry

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “The accused had an account registered through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), linked to his name and date of birth.

“This account offers him the ability to access a journal.

“It’s a communications tool for staff to communicate with the accused.”

Guthrie abused staff at the Job Centre in Perth city centre. Image: Google

On November 10, a message was sent to Guthrie warning he could be sanctioned and have his benefits cut because he had failed to engage with Jobcentre staff.

Guthrie posted his response two days later.

He wrote: “Watch me come in there with a f***ing axe. I’ll chop yous all up.”

He added: “Who the f*** are you speaking to? Absolute sket. F***ing burn your building down.

“Sanction me right before Xmas.”

The message was picked up by staff the following morning.

Rhys Guthrie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Rhys Guthrie at Perth Sheriff Court.

Knowing Guthrie was due to arrive for an appointment later that week, employees alerted police.

They told workers to call if Guthrie turned up for his appointment.

Mr Bell said Guthrie was later arrested after being approached by police on an unrelated matter.

“I already admit to everything,” he told them.

‘A wild over-reaction’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said his client had no criminal history.

“He was 19 at the time. He realises this was a pretty disgraceful way to behave towards public service staff who were there to try and help him.

“This was a wild over-reaction.”

Mr Davie said: “He can now see to some degree the error of his ways.”

The court heard Guthrie had moved away from Perth and is now living in Dundee.

“He has made reasonably positive progress,” the solicitor said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Guthrie: “To your credit, you acknowledge how completely unacceptable this was.

“I also note you have been of good behaviour since.”

Guthrie, of Ward Road, Dundee, was fined £300.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Talking to seagulls and barking dogs
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Alexander Casement
Fife man wanted let off after 'mistakenly' downloading child abuse filth
Graham Soave
Dundee 'Graeme Souness' sex attacker jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Rangers fans scrapping at McDiarmid Park
Thomas Hunt
Rapist attacked two girls on Dundee waste ground