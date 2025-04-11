Stirling court round-up — A hero and three captains

A sheriff was left scratching his head after hearing a man had attacked a teenage boy because “a hero and three captains were killed” in his online video game.

Craig Shimmons hit and repeatedly kicked the boy after learning he had used his gaming account and accidentally left it logged in.

The boy was left in tears as a result of the attack, which took place at an address near Stirling.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said: “At around 10pm his ex-partner was in the bath and the children were playing an online video game in the bedroom.

“The accused came in and confronted (the boy) who had been playing another online video game using the accused’s login.

“(The boy) had not logged out properly and that has resulted in his profile being attacked by other players.

“He had a hero and three captains who were killed as a result of the boy leaving the game open.

“The accused was angry with the boy as he had lost progress in the game.

“The boy apologised and he accused left the room but came back and was still very angry so hit (the boy) on the head.

“He then kicked him twice on the body.”

Shimmons’ solicitor said the boy did not have permission to use his account.

“He went on the game when he wasn’t supposed to, this caused an argument whereby Mr Shimmons lost his temper. He’s extremely apologetic.”

Shimmons, of Currie, near Edinburgh, admitted committing the assault earlier this year.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton admonished him and said: “I’m sure you appreciate by now how stupid your actions were.

“I cannot condone violence against children. I cannot comprehend the loss of a hero and three captains.”

Supermarket sweeps

A Stirling woman stole almost £6,000 of health products and electric toothbrushes in “supermarket sweep” thefts to fund her Christmas. Rose Stokes, 32, walked into the Sainsbury’s store on Back ‘o Hill Road on two separate days and “swept” shelves clean of products. She carried out another shoplifting spree at a Tesco in Alloa but was caught before she could make off with the goods.

Stalking admitted

A Doune man has been fined for stalking his ex-partner.

Harvey Robertson admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman alarm between December last year and January.

The 37-year-old repeatedly went to her home uninvited, contacted her via social media and sent her unwanted gifts.

Robertson, of King Street, was fined £500 and banned from contacting the woman for one year.

Night out descends to violence

A former Arnold Clark employee left a colleague unconscious after attack attacking him on a night out in Stirling. Liam Hannah attacked the man after being told to get off his bed at the city’s Travelodge.

Motorist’s chronic drink issue

A motorist who was repeatedly behind the wheel while drunk last year has been banned from the roads again after admitting more offences in Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Michael Lynch refused to provide a breath sample to officers who found him parked at Stirling Services near Bannockburn on July 26 last year, with three open cans of Stella Artois.

After being released on bail, he drove with excess alcohol (80mics/ 22) on the A90 near Glencarse – between Dundee and Perth – on September 28 and slapped a member of the public there.

The 58-year-old construction manager, who previously lived in Peterhead but now stays in rural Lincolnshire, has since been convicted of a subsequent failure to provide a sample and at Lincolnshire Magistrates Court was disqualified from driving for three years and given a six-month community order.

Lynch appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced for his Scottish offences.

His solicitor said: “It’s quite clear that he has a chronic alcohol problem.

“He’s now not driving. His risk to the general public has been taken away.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan disqualified Lynch from driving for four years and imposed 10 points on his licence for the Stirling Services offence.

She placed him under supervision for a year with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, instructed him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and fined him £270.

The sheriff said: “The custody threshold is well and truly crossed here.

“However you seem to be making some progress. To imprison you at this stage would interfere with that.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.