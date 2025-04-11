Stirling court round-up — A hero and three captains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling court round-up — A hero and three captains

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A sheriff was left scratching his head after hearing a man had attacked a teenage boy because “a hero and three captains were killed” in his online video game.

Craig Shimmons hit and repeatedly kicked the boy after learning he had used his gaming account and accidentally left it logged in.

The boy was left in tears as a result of the attack, which took place at an address near Stirling.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said: “At around 10pm his ex-partner was in the bath and the children were playing an online video game in the bedroom.

“The accused came in and confronted (the boy) who had been playing another online video game using the accused’s login.

“(The boy) had not logged out properly and that has resulted in his profile being attacked by other players.

“He had a hero and three captains who were killed as a result of the boy leaving the game open.

“The accused was angry with the boy as he had lost progress in the game.

“The boy apologised and he accused left the room but came back and was still very angry so hit (the boy) on the head.

“He then kicked him twice on the body.”

Craig Shimmons
Craig Shimmons at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Shimmons’ solicitor said the boy did not have permission to use his account.

“He went on the game when he wasn’t supposed to, this caused an argument whereby Mr Shimmons lost his temper. He’s extremely apologetic.”

Shimmons, of Currie, near Edinburgh, admitted committing the assault earlier this year.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton admonished him and said: “I’m sure you appreciate by now how stupid your actions were.

“I cannot condone violence against children. I cannot comprehend the loss of a hero and three captains.”

Supermarket sweeps

A Stirling woman stole almost £6,000 of health products and electric toothbrushes in “supermarket sweep” thefts to fund her Christmas. Rose Stokes, 32, walked into the Sainsbury’s store on Back ‘o Hill Road on two separate days and “swept” shelves clean of products. She carried out another shoplifting spree at a Tesco in Alloa but was caught before she could make off with the goods.

Rose Stokes
Rose Stokes.

Stalking admitted

A Doune man has been fined for stalking his ex-partner.

Harvey Robertson admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman alarm between December last year and January.

Harvey Robertson
Harvey Robertson.

The 37-year-old repeatedly went to her home uninvited, contacted her via social media and sent her unwanted gifts.

Robertson, of King Street, was fined £500 and banned from contacting the woman for one year.

Night out descends to violence

A former Arnold Clark employee left a colleague unconscious after attack attacking him on a night out in Stirling. Liam Hannah attacked the man after being told to get off his bed at the city’s Travelodge.

Liam Hannah
Liam Hannah. Image: Facebook

Motorist’s chronic drink issue

A motorist who was repeatedly behind the wheel while drunk last year has been banned from the roads again after admitting more offences in Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Michael Lynch refused to provide a breath sample to officers who found him parked at Stirling Services near Bannockburn on July 26 last year, with three open cans of Stella Artois.

After being released on bail, he drove with excess alcohol (80mics/ 22) on the A90 near Glencarse – between Dundee and Perth – on September 28 and slapped a member of the public there.

The 58-year-old construction manager, who previously lived in Peterhead but now stays in rural Lincolnshire, has since been convicted of a subsequent failure to provide a sample and at Lincolnshire Magistrates Court was disqualified from driving for three years and given a six-month community order.

Lynch appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced for his Scottish offences.

His solicitor said: “It’s quite clear that he has a chronic alcohol problem.

“He’s now not driving. His risk to the general public has been taken away.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan disqualified Lynch from driving for four years and imposed 10 points on his licence for the Stirling Services offence.

She placed him under supervision for a year with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, instructed him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and fined him £270.

The sheriff said: “The custody threshold is well and truly crossed here.

“However you seem to be making some progress. To imprison you at this stage would interfere with that.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Hannah
Court told of vicious hotel assault during Arnold Clark night out in Stirling
Steven Mitchell
Dundee pensioner terrified in own home when drunken robber said 'I'll cut your face'
Connie Furlong
Perth blackmailer enticed victim to her home then said she would make false sex…
James Beveridge
Fife pensioner branded 'disgusting and depraved' for sexual assault on 80-year-old with dementia
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crossbow murder bid charge and predator behind bars
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus showjumping instructor distressed German tourists with Nazi salutes on Tayside train
Steven Greig/ Mark Ward
Dundee man to serve at least 16 years of life sentence behind bars for…
John Swanson
Drug-addled Perth swordsman torched pub's hanging basket
Rose Stokes
Stirling woman's 'supermarket sweep' thefts to fund family Christmas
Alexander Hope.
Fife paedophile had unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and 'porn phone'