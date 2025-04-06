Paedophile hunters snared Perthshire man after multiple sick chats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile hunters snared Perthshire man after multiple sick chats

Connor Mackay was confronted in his home near Blairgowrie by a group of 'hunters'.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Connor Mackay
Connor Mackay. Image: Online Child Protection Team Facebook

A Perth paedophile asked a “12-year-old girl” to perform degrading acts in sickening social media chats.

Connor Mackay believed he was sending vile messages to pre-teenage girls.

However the 30-year-old was instead being snared by volunteers at two separate paedophile hunting groups.

One group went on to confront Mackay in an encounter that was livestreamed online.

After his house was raided by police, officers found he had child abuse material and bestiality images on his computer.

‘Child’ targets

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Perth Sheriff Court Mackay had interacted with three separate profiles set up by paedophile Hunters.

He said; “On September 20 2023 the accused contacted a decoy account. She stated she was 12.

”This was on Facebook and it went from there to WhatsApp when mobile numbers were exchanged.

”On December 2 2023 the accused asked if she had reached puberty.”

He went on to ask her to perform degrading acts and sent her a photo of his penis.

Mackay asked her to use a mirror to take a picture of her own genitals and sent her further pornographic images.

Connor Mackay
Connor Mackay was confronted at home by paedophile hunters. Image: Online Child Protection Team Facebook.

In January 2024, Mackay began contacting a second account run by the same vigilante group.

Mr Duncan said: “She also said she was 12 and the accused stated he was 28.

”The accused asked her if she had big or small hands. She responded that it was a strange question.

”He then made a lewd suggestion and sent a picture of a penis.

In another chat Mackay asked her about her developing body and sent her pictures of female genitals.

Police raid

Mackay later turned his attention to a decoy account run by a different volunteer group, making similar sickening suggestions in a chat with a “child”.

The group – The Online Child Protection Team – carried out a “sting” on Mackay before reporting him to the police.

Officers raiding his home seized a MacBook and three USB drives and uncovered a stash of extreme pornographic images and child abuse material.

Mackay, of Douglas Davidson Drive, Rattray, by Blairgowrie, admitted having sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a child under 13 between September 2023 and January 2024.

He further admitted attempting to communicate indecently with two other people he believed to be children between December 2023 and January 2024.

Mackay also pled guilty to taking or making indecent images of children and possession of bestiality images.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

