Monday court round-up — Axe attack and petrol station raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Axe attack and petrol station raid

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Cowdenbeath man has been jailed for breaking into the shop at a local petrol station on December 8 2023.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Dean McAskill, 38, appeared from custody to admit, whilst acting with another, breaking into the Gleaner Gas Centre, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath and stealing £7,400 of cigarettes and scratch cards.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said the pair raided the shop, wearing ski masks and gloves at 2.15am.

When a staff member turned up for work at 4.05am he saw the shop had been broken into and the counter had been ransacked.

Forensic evidence from the crime scene nailed McAskill.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan blamed her client’s long-standing drugs issue for the break-in.

Sheriff James Williamson commented that McAskill has a “long and unenviable record” and jailed him for 18 months.

Perth ‘pimp’

A Perth “pimp” badgered a schoolgirl into creating OnlyFans-style content for his commercial gain. Sleazy Stuart McClure managed the teenager’s account, uploaded degrading photos and videos and pestered her when she was at school with customer requests.

Stuart McClure
Stuart McClure appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Axe and knife attack

A woman who attacked a man in Dundee while armed with a knife and an axe has been placed on curfew – despite prosecutors being unable to identify her victim.

Sian Murray was filmed by neighbours during the late night rammy on Constitution Street.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the 31-year-old was walking home at around 12.30am on July 4 2023 when she got into a scrape with three other people.

The row woke a nearby resident who used their mobile phone to film the disturbance.

Murray was seen assaulting a male, pushing him against the side of a car and attempting to strike him with a knife and an axe.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said his client stabilised her lifestyle after moving out of Dundee but has since returned to the city.

He said the knife and axe were on the street at the time.

“She picked them up, she bitterly regrets doing that.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Murray, of Ogilvie Road, on supervision for a year and ordered her to stay at home between 7pm and 7am each as part of a 54-day restriction of liberty order.

‘Sophisticated’ theft?

A sheriff questioned if the theft of a tipper van from Broughty Ferry was through the use of a “very sophisticated” device during an appearance in Dundee by Michael Mulrein from Lumphinnans, Fife. He pled guilty to rest after being found with the keys to the van, near where it was dumped and Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith had further questions.

Michael Mulrein
Michael Mulrein.

Hit pedestrian

A motorist who hit a pedestrian on a Fife traffic island has been handed a one-year road ban.

Crawford Robson‘s Nissan collided with a man in Main Street, Crosshill, on November 2 2023.

An earlier trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the pedestrian was left with fractures to his pelvis and elbow.

Robson had denied causing serious injury by careless driving and claimed he was “blinded” by the glare of oncoming headlights but he was found guilty.

The 50-year-old, of Grainger Street, Lochgelly, failed to adhere to signs, mounted a traffic island and struck the pedestrian to his injury.

‘Ridiculous’ 114mph

A Kirkcaldy delivery driver was clocked at 114mph on a Fife road. Gimi Moldova, 26, was in an Audi when police spotted him heading east on the A92. At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff described the speed he was driving as “ridiculous”.

Gimi Moldova
Gimi Moldova.

Five years in prison

Kieran Dalton, 27, was jailed for five years for a rape committed in Dundee.

Dalton, whose address was given at the High Court in Edinburgh as Perth and Kinross, was given a further 20 months – to run concurrently, for engaging in a course of domestic abuse.

He was made subject to sex offender notification requirements indefinitely and a non-harassment order was put in place for eight years to protect the complainer.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Mulrein
Was Broughty Ferry tipper van theft 'sophisticated' operation?
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife bouncer branded 'serious risk to women' is jailed
William Fraser.
Dunfermline charity shop volunteer on register for sexual chat with teen
Stuart McClure
Sheriff blasts Perth 'pimp' who exploited schoolgirl on OnlyFans-style site
Police found crack cocaine at Skye McElwee's flat in Viewfield Place, Perth. Stock image: Shutterstock
How dog named Boss helped Perth police collar county-lines crack cocaine gang
Connor Mackay
Paedophile hunters snared Perthshire man after multiple sick chats
Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Rhys Guthrie
Teenager threatened to chop up Perth Jobcentre staff with axe
Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Talking to seagulls and barking dogs