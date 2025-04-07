Monday court round-up — Axe attack and petrol station raid

A Cowdenbeath man has been jailed for breaking into the shop at a local petrol station on December 8 2023.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Dean McAskill, 38, appeared from custody to admit, whilst acting with another, breaking into the Gleaner Gas Centre, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath and stealing £7,400 of cigarettes and scratch cards.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said the pair raided the shop, wearing ski masks and gloves at 2.15am.

When a staff member turned up for work at 4.05am he saw the shop had been broken into and the counter had been ransacked.

Forensic evidence from the crime scene nailed McAskill.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan blamed her client’s long-standing drugs issue for the break-in.

Sheriff James Williamson commented that McAskill has a “long and unenviable record” and jailed him for 18 months.

Perth ‘pimp’

A Perth “pimp” badgered a schoolgirl into creating OnlyFans-style content for his commercial gain. Sleazy Stuart McClure managed the teenager’s account, uploaded degrading photos and videos and pestered her when she was at school with customer requests.

Axe and knife attack

A woman who attacked a man in Dundee while armed with a knife and an axe has been placed on curfew – despite prosecutors being unable to identify her victim.

Sian Murray was filmed by neighbours during the late night rammy on Constitution Street.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the 31-year-old was walking home at around 12.30am on July 4 2023 when she got into a scrape with three other people.

The row woke a nearby resident who used their mobile phone to film the disturbance.

Murray was seen assaulting a male, pushing him against the side of a car and attempting to strike him with a knife and an axe.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said his client stabilised her lifestyle after moving out of Dundee but has since returned to the city.

He said the knife and axe were on the street at the time.

“She picked them up, she bitterly regrets doing that.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Murray, of Ogilvie Road, on supervision for a year and ordered her to stay at home between 7pm and 7am each as part of a 54-day restriction of liberty order.

‘Sophisticated’ theft?

A sheriff questioned if the theft of a tipper van from Broughty Ferry was through the use of a “very sophisticated” device during an appearance in Dundee by Michael Mulrein from Lumphinnans, Fife. He pled guilty to rest after being found with the keys to the van, near where it was dumped and Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith had further questions.

Hit pedestrian

A motorist who hit a pedestrian on a Fife traffic island has been handed a one-year road ban.

Crawford Robson‘s Nissan collided with a man in Main Street, Crosshill, on November 2 2023.

An earlier trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the pedestrian was left with fractures to his pelvis and elbow.

Robson had denied causing serious injury by careless driving and claimed he was “blinded” by the glare of oncoming headlights but he was found guilty.

The 50-year-old, of Grainger Street, Lochgelly, failed to adhere to signs, mounted a traffic island and struck the pedestrian to his injury.

‘Ridiculous’ 114mph

A Kirkcaldy delivery driver was clocked at 114mph on a Fife road. Gimi Moldova, 26, was in an Audi when police spotted him heading east on the A92. At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff described the speed he was driving as “ridiculous”.

Five years in prison

Kieran Dalton, 27, was jailed for five years for a rape committed in Dundee.

Dalton, whose address was given at the High Court in Edinburgh as Perth and Kinross, was given a further 20 months – to run concurrently, for engaging in a course of domestic abuse.

He was made subject to sex offender notification requirements indefinitely and a non-harassment order was put in place for eight years to protect the complainer.

