Home News Courts

Dundee ‘Graeme Souness’ sex attacker jailed

Graham Soave made a bizarre claim about the football legend before attacking his victim.

By Jamie Buchan
Graham Soave
Graham Soave at a previous court appearance.

A sex attacker who barged into a stranger’s home in Dundee and told her he was Graeme Souness has been jailed.

Twisted Graham Soave was out of his mind on alcohol and Valium when he forced his way in to his terrified victim’s property.

Children were so scared they had to flee their home and hide in a car, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Soave, 36, returned to the dock for sentencing having earlier pled guilty to sexually assaulting the woman at her Douglas home.

He further admitted punching a bus passenger to his injury.

Lost in Douglas

Sheriff Paul Brown told Soave: “These are very concerning offences.

“This would have been a terrifying experience for the woman.

”Children had to take shelter in a car to get away from you.”

He said: “There’s no sensible alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Soave, of Prior Road, Forfar, was jailed for 14 months.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said her client had been “under no illusion” he would be jailed.

“The background here is that he had an evening out in Dundee and was invited to a party,” she said.

“He had taken Valium and alcohol.

“During the evening, Mr Soave got lost and was looking for his friend’s address.

“He had no idea where he was and the complainer was unknown to him.”

Ms Russo said her client had very little memory of the incident.

“He puts his behaviour down to the alcohol he had consumed and the Valium he had taken.

“He has no previous offending of a sexual nature.“

Ms Russo added: “He is entirely ashamed and embarrassed and has had the opportunity while on remand to reflect on his behaviour.”

‘Your life would be better with me’

The court heard how two residents came out of their homes at around 10.10pm after Soave was seen in gardens before knocking over a bin.

Children ran from a property and into a car before Soave began speaking to a woman as if he knew her.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Soave began banging at her front door and refusing to leave.

He managed to force his way inside before putting his arms under the woman’s arms and making the bizarre claim about the Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland football legend.

He said: “My name is Graeme Souness and your life would be better with me. You need to live your life and move on.”

Soave then kissed her face without consent and grabbed her breast under her clothing.

The court heard this left the woman feeling “violated”.

Bus attack

Soave walked away and boarded an Xplore Dundee bus with the aim of travelling to the city centre.

However, it was heading in the wrong direction and Soave sat down next to the only passenger.

Mr Harding said: “The accused became agitated and started to gesture as if he was going to hit him.

“The complainer said to leave him alone.”

Soave punched him to the side of the face, which caused bruising and a cut to his eye.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

