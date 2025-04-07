Sheriff blasts Perth ‘pimp’ who exploited schoolgirl on OnlyFans-style site

A Perth “pimp” who badgered a schoolgirl into creating OnlyFans-style content for his commercial gain has been blasted by a sheriff.

Sleazy Stuart McClure managed the teenager’s account, uploaded degrading photos and videos and pestered her when she was at school with customer requests.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 25-year-old former business student made money from the enterprise but paid the girl just over £200 for nearly eight months of work.

McClure, who boasted about running OnlyFans sites for 11 other girls, returned to the dock for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to facilitating sexual online accounts for a girl under 18 between January 31 and August 31 2021.

‘You are a pimp’

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told McClure: “I will say this directly to your face: You are a pimp.”

He said: “You’ve somehow managed to get a girl much younger than you to become involved in a sex exploitation business.

“You say it yourself, this was a business.

“And you say she was a willing participant.

“Maybe so, but you enabled it. You took the photographs, edited and uploaded them.

“Money was paid to you.

“And that, as far as I can see, is getting money from the sexual gratification of others.”

The sheriff said: “You seem not to recognise how serious this is.

“In the background reports, you talk about yourself and the terrible effect this is having on you.

“You talk about how upsetting it was to be spoken to by the police.

“But there’s not a whit said by you that shows remorse or concern for others, including the exploited 17-year-old girl.

“The effect this can have on others is beyond my understanding, yet it doesn’t seem to enter your head. You are only concerned for yourself.”

Spared jail time

The sheriff urged McClure to consider his future and decide what he wants out of life.

“The exploitation of others is not a way forward.”

Sheriff McCulloch noted McClure was a first offender and that his victim appeared to be a “willing” participant.

“For those reasons I will not impose a custodial sentence.”

McClure, of Preta Street, Huntingtower, was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid.

He was placed on supervision for two years and must engage with the Moving Forward programme for sex criminals.

Several conduct requirements were also imposed.

These included a ban on new relationships without first telling his supervisor and strict restrictions on phone and computers.

McClure was also ordered to stay away from his victim for three years as part of a non-harassment order.

And he must stay on the sex offenders register for two years.

No longer goes out

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said McClure was in a romantic relationship with his victim, having met her on social media.

She said he wanted to set up the account to give them both financial gain.

The sheriff interjected: “But it was restricted purely to images of her, as I understand it.

“That’s the element of exploitation here that your client fails to grasp.”

Ms Downham said: “At the time, Mr McClure was rather naive and misunderstood the law.

“His intentions were to provide support for his partner.

“He though the best way to help her would be to engage in this business.”

The solicitor said: “When the images were sold, the money was coming to him and she would get a portion of that money.

“He understands now that if he wanted to help her, there were better ways he could have gone about it.”

The court heard McClure lost friends and no longer goes out socialising since his conviction.

Custody would have an impact on his mental health, his solicitor said.

Civil action to claim back money

Prosecutors were unable to say how much money McClure made from the accounts.

The teenager only received seven payments totalling £218.50.

Sheriff McCulloch suggested she could raise civil action to get back money owed to her.

The court previously heard McClure suggested making a Snapchat account to sell sexual images, just a few weeks into their relationship.

She was reluctant, but agreed after McClure asked her repeatedly but she told him she would not be able to commit to it until after her exams.

They filmed content together while McClure’s mother was out of the house.

Punters were offered access to “premium Snapchat stories” for £25, or £5 for photos and £15 for personalised images.

At one point, McClure contacted the girl while she was at school to tell her a customer wanted to sext with her.

The girl’s mother found out what was going on after one of her classmates reported McClure’s sleazy Instagram account, containing “shout outs” to the teenager’s profile.

A teacher called police while and mother told her daughter to end the relationship.

McClure apologised to the girl for taking her for granted and promised to stop doing OnlyFans completely.

