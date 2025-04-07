How dog named Boss helped Perth police collar county-lines crack cocaine gang

A dog called Boss helped detectives collar a county lines drug gang operating out of a Perth city centre flat.

The group’s members wore distinctive hi-viz jackets and were regularly seen under surveillance taking Boss for a walk around the historic lade.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how one of the English gang was spotted out with the dog and captured after a dramatic foot chase.

Officers used his house keys to let themselves into a flat on Viewfield Place, where they uncovered thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and associated drugs paraphernalia.

Details of the operation emerged when 22-year-old Skye McElwee, the flat’s occupant, appeared at court and admitted her role in the illicit operation.

Dropped crack behind KFC

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said: “Police Scotland received intelligence that controlled drugs were being dealt from the accused’s home address by a group of Afro-Caribbean males from England in a county lines-style operation.

“This intelligence provided that the males wore high visibility vests and were often seen walking a dog named Boss.”

At around 11am on June 1 2023, police spotted a 32-year-old man matching the description of the gang members in Viewfield Place.

“He was wearing a high-viz vest and was walking a brown coloured dog,” the fiscal depute said.

“As police officers approached, he ran from them down the lade, behind KFC and heading in the direction of Perth city centre.”

The suspect ran past Bannantyne’s gym – beside the city police station – and then crossed over a bridge onto Vasart Court.

He continued through a car park, past The Range store in St Catherine’s Retail Park and over a footbridge.

“This took him back to the destination where he was first seen walking,” said Ms Paterson.

Police caught him as he returned to Viewfield Place. He was detained and taken to Perth police station.

The suspect was found to be carrying a set of keys attached to a lanyard for children’s hospice charity CHAS and a soft toy.

Officers later discovered a snapbag containing 5g of crack cocaine behind KFC, which the suspect is believed to have ditched while running from cops.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the AWOL suspect, whose last known address was in Slough.

Where’s Boss?

When police executed a search warrant on McElwee’s flat, they did not need a battering ram to get inside.

They used the keys obtained from their suspect to unlock the front door.

When officers let themselves inside later that afternoon, they found McElwee in bed.

Ms Paterson said: “The accused asked officers where the dog was.

“A detective constable explained to her that there was no dog in the house. At this, the accused became upset.”

McElwee confirmed to police the name of her dog was Boss.

“It became apparent that the same dog had been with the male who was detained earlier,” said Ms Paterson.

A forensic sweep of the property was carried out.

A tub filled with white powder was seized from a kitchen worktop.

Other paraphernalia including two scales, a tick list and snapbags – identical to the one dropped behind KFC – were also taken.

A plastic box in a rucksack was found to contain 41.9g of crack cocaine, with a street value of more than £4,000.

McElwee’s iPhone was analysed and it contained incriminating outgoing text messages.

When she was interviewed, McElwee was unable to provide an explanation for the drugs found at her home, Ms Paterson said.

She pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A cocaine from the home on June 1 2023.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.