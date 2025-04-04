Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life

Malcolm McNee blasted a rival in the chest in a gang feud, the High Court in Stirling heard.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Malcolm McNee
Shotgun murderer Malcolm McNee. Image: Police Scotland

A gangster from Stirlingshire who murdered a member of a rival crime clan with a shotgun was jailed for life.

A judge ordered that Malcolm McNee should stay in prison for at least 22 years before being considered for parole.

McNee, 63, has  health problems and will likely die in prison, the High Court in Stirling was told.

McNee chased John Quinn McGregor, 44, with the shotgun before blasting him in the chest in Milton, Glasgow on August 26 2021.

Despite open heart surgery at the scene, Mr McGregor died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow two days later.

Feud led to murder

Prosecutor John Macpherson said: “The background to this case is an ongoing feud between the Lyons and the Daniels organised crime groups.

“Westray Street is a regular meeting point for youths associated with the Lyons family, while members of the Daniel family live in adjoining streets.”

Following an incident earlier in which someone as threatened, McNee grabbed a shotgun and asked co-accused Reece Trainer, 25, to drive him to the scene.

The court heard both unemployed McNee, and Trainer, a dropped-out law student, lived in a hutters’ settlement at Carbeth, near Blanefield in west Stirlingshire.

Mr Macpherson said Trainer believed the gun would be used only to warn off those making the threats.

He drove his white works van, which he used in his job as a domestic energy assessor.

Neither Trainer nor McNee made any attempt to conceal their identity and when they arrived, Trainer’s Corsa van was struck with a machete by a male.

McNee got out and brandished the shotgun at gathered youths, who fled.

John McGregor
Murder victim John McGregor. Image: Police Scotland

Mr Macpherson said McNee got back in the van but another car, with John McGregor in the front passenger seat, appeared to block the Corsa, before both passed each other.

Mr Macpherson said: “The deceased and McNee exited their vehicles and confronted each other.

“The deceased seemed to register that McNee had a firearm and attempted to flee and take cover behind parked vehicles. McNee was seen to aim and fire.”

Mr McGregor was hit once in the chest and staggered a few steps before collapsing.

The blast severely damaged his chest wall, right lung and liver, causing cardiac arrest.

McNee got back into the Corsa and was driven off by Trainer.

The Corsa was later driven to Cumbernauld by McNee and torched, while Trainer fled Scotland to Mexico via England and Spain.

Mr Macpherson said: “He was assisted to leave the country to avoid detection by persons unknown.”

Reece Trainer
Reece Trainer. Image: Police Scotland

McNee admitted murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Trainer admitted having a firearm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He later returned to the UK voluntarily to be arrested, as extradition proceedings were underway.

Sentencing

Brian McConnachie KC, for McNee, said his client had been “at home minding his own business” when he received a “panicked phone call”.

“The plan initially was to brandish the shotgun, scare people away, and go home again.

“Regretably that is not what happened.”

McNee shook visibly in the dock as Mr McConnachie said he expected the life sentence would mean he would die in prison.

Thomas Ross KC said the reason Trainer – a first offender whose own stepfather was murdered in a street shooting – had decided to flee the country was he feared he might be shot in retaliation.

Judge Lord Harrower jailed Trainer for 54 months.

Lord Harrower told McNee: “This senseless killing appears to have been the latest instalment of an ongoing feud between the rival gangs.

“It was a beautiful late summer’s evening, just before 8pm. Children were out playing.”

He said the murder had been committed in full view of “horrified” members of the public.

“This murder was more than just an episode in a turf war.”

Tribute paid after effort to save life

John’s brother Andrew said after the murder: “I am absolutely shocked and devastated at the loss of my brother John in such horrific circumstances.

“He was a loving father, granda, son, brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“On behalf of my family I would like to thank the members of the public who tended to John and provided first-aid on Thursday evening and the NHS staff who tried to save John’s life.”

