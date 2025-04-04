Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life

A gangster from Stirlingshire who murdered a member of a rival crime clan with a shotgun was jailed for life.

A judge ordered that Malcolm McNee should stay in prison for at least 22 years before being considered for parole.

McNee, 63, has health problems and will likely die in prison, the High Court in Stirling was told.

McNee chased John Quinn McGregor, 44, with the shotgun before blasting him in the chest in Milton, Glasgow on August 26 2021.

Despite open heart surgery at the scene, Mr McGregor died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow two days later.

Feud led to murder

Prosecutor John Macpherson said: “The background to this case is an ongoing feud between the Lyons and the Daniels organised crime groups.

“Westray Street is a regular meeting point for youths associated with the Lyons family, while members of the Daniel family live in adjoining streets.”

Following an incident earlier in which someone as threatened, McNee grabbed a shotgun and asked co-accused Reece Trainer, 25, to drive him to the scene.

The court heard both unemployed McNee, and Trainer, a dropped-out law student, lived in a hutters’ settlement at Carbeth, near Blanefield in west Stirlingshire.

Mr Macpherson said Trainer believed the gun would be used only to warn off those making the threats.

He drove his white works van, which he used in his job as a domestic energy assessor.

Neither Trainer nor McNee made any attempt to conceal their identity and when they arrived, Trainer’s Corsa van was struck with a machete by a male.

McNee got out and brandished the shotgun at gathered youths, who fled.

Mr Macpherson said McNee got back in the van but another car, with John McGregor in the front passenger seat, appeared to block the Corsa, before both passed each other.

Mr Macpherson said: “The deceased and McNee exited their vehicles and confronted each other.

“The deceased seemed to register that McNee had a firearm and attempted to flee and take cover behind parked vehicles. McNee was seen to aim and fire.”

Mr McGregor was hit once in the chest and staggered a few steps before collapsing.

The blast severely damaged his chest wall, right lung and liver, causing cardiac arrest.

McNee got back into the Corsa and was driven off by Trainer.

The Corsa was later driven to Cumbernauld by McNee and torched, while Trainer fled Scotland to Mexico via England and Spain.

Mr Macpherson said: “He was assisted to leave the country to avoid detection by persons unknown.”

McNee admitted murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Trainer admitted having a firearm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He later returned to the UK voluntarily to be arrested, as extradition proceedings were underway.

Sentencing

Brian McConnachie KC, for McNee, said his client had been “at home minding his own business” when he received a “panicked phone call”.

“The plan initially was to brandish the shotgun, scare people away, and go home again.

“Regretably that is not what happened.”

McNee shook visibly in the dock as Mr McConnachie said he expected the life sentence would mean he would die in prison.

Thomas Ross KC said the reason Trainer – a first offender whose own stepfather was murdered in a street shooting – had decided to flee the country was he feared he might be shot in retaliation.

Judge Lord Harrower jailed Trainer for 54 months.

Lord Harrower told McNee: “This senseless killing appears to have been the latest instalment of an ongoing feud between the rival gangs.

“It was a beautiful late summer’s evening, just before 8pm. Children were out playing.”

He said the murder had been committed in full view of “horrified” members of the public.

“This murder was more than just an episode in a turf war.”

Tribute paid after effort to save life

John’s brother Andrew said after the murder: “I am absolutely shocked and devastated at the loss of my brother John in such horrific circumstances.

“He was a loving father, granda, son, brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“On behalf of my family I would like to thank the members of the public who tended to John and provided first-aid on Thursday evening and the NHS staff who tried to save John’s life.”

