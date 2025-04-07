Dunfermline charity shop volunteer on register for sexual chat with teen

A 73-year-old Dunfermline charity shop volunteer quizzed a 14-year-old boy about his penis size and sexual history.

William Fraser began the sexual conversation with his victim at The Salvation Army in High Street on November 9 last year.

At one point he asked the boy if he had ever “had a d*** up him”, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Fraser appeared in the dock to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by engaging a then-14-year-old boy in a sexualised conversation, asking him sexualised questions and enquiring about his sexual history.

Fraser, of Lauder Street, Dunfermline, has been put on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing later this month.

Sick sex chat

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Fraser has worked with the Salvation Army as a volunteer for 16 years.

The fiscal depute said Fraser started asking about his victim’s penis size.

Ms Yousaf said: “It made the complainer feel very uncomfortable and he tried to avoid answering the question.

“He again asked him the size of his penis and the complainer said he did not know the size as had not measured it and hoped the conversation would end.

“The accused started to say ‘oh, it’s quite big’ and asked if he had ever had a d*** up him.

“At that point the complainer left.”

Fraser was detained and charged the following month and interviewed by police.

Asked about the conversation, Fraser said the boy told him he was gay and he asked the boy his age and, after finding out, told him he was “far too young”.

During the interview, Fraser suggested his conversation was acceptable because the boy told him he was gay.

He said he asked the boy “once” about sexual activity and asked him about the size of his penis to “give the boy a confidence boost”.

Sentencing deferred

The court heard Fraser has a previous conviction, details of which were not given in court.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until April 30 to obtain background reports.

The period for which he will be made subject to sex offender notification requirements will be determined at sentencing.

Fraser’s bail has been continued meantime.

