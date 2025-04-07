Dunfermline charity shop volunteer on register for sexual chat with teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Dunfermline charity shop volunteer on register for sexual chat with teen

Salvation Army volunteer William Fraser will be sentenced later.

By Jamie McKenzie
William Fraser.
William Fraser.

A 73-year-old Dunfermline charity shop volunteer quizzed a 14-year-old boy about his penis size and sexual history.

William Fraser began the sexual conversation with his victim at The Salvation Army in High Street on November 9 last year.

At one point he asked the boy if he had ever “had a d*** up him”, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Fraser appeared in the dock to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by engaging a then-14-year-old boy in a sexualised conversation, asking him sexualised questions and enquiring about his sexual history.

Fraser, of Lauder Street, Dunfermline, has been put on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing later this month.

Sick sex chat

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Fraser has worked with the Salvation Army as a volunteer for 16 years.

The fiscal depute said Fraser started asking about his victim’s penis size.

Ms Yousaf said: “It made the complainer feel very uncomfortable and he tried to avoid answering the question.

“He again asked him the size of his penis and the complainer said he did not know the size as had not measured it and hoped the conversation would end.

“The accused started to say ‘oh, it’s quite big’ and asked if he had ever had a d*** up him.

“At that point the complainer left.”

Fraser was detained and charged the following month and interviewed by police.

Asked about the conversation, Fraser said the boy told him he was gay and he asked the boy his age and, after finding out, told him he was “far too young”.

During the interview, Fraser suggested his conversation was acceptable because the boy told him he was gay.

He said he asked the boy “once” about sexual activity and asked him about the size of his penis to “give the boy a confidence boost”.

Sentencing deferred

The court heard Fraser has a previous conviction, details of which were not given in court.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until April 30 to obtain background reports.

The period for which he will be made subject to sex offender notification requirements will be determined at sentencing.

Fraser’s bail has been continued meantime.

