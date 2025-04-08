Fife woman was over cocaine limit when she hit M90 central reservation

A driver was over the cocaine limit when she crashed into a central reservation on the M90 in Fife.

Laura Fieldsend, 43, was travelling south on the motorway, about half a mile from the Halbeath junction, when she came to a stop facing the wrong direction on April 11 last year.

She appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving with excess cocaine in her blood (46mics/ 10).

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second allegation of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court it was around 6.45pm and traffic on the M90 was relatively heavy.

Fieldsend was seen to overtake a vehicle and then drift towards the central reservation.

She lost control of the car and eventually hit the central reservation, the fiscal said.

Afterwards, her car was left facing the wrong way.

Police were contacted and paramedics attended.

Fieldsend had minor cuts and bruises but did not need medical treatment.

A drug swipe gave a positive result for cocaine and she was taken into custody and charged.

Took cocaine night before

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Fieldsend, of William Lane, Crossgates, had been driving back from a friend’s house to her own home at the time.

The solicitor said she was going through a “difficult period” in life and had used cocaine the night prior to the accident.

“It had not occurred to her, frankly, she would be over the drug driving limit.

“Clearly, she was. Matters arising from that have been a wake-up call for her”.

He said Fieldsend told him she has not used cocaine since the incident and shortly after it, started counselling to deal with underlying issues which led to drug mis-use.

Mr Davie said mum-of-two Fieldsend works at a bank and will not lose her job as a consequence.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I don’t need to tell you, I am sure, the dangers of driving with quantities of drugs in your system.

“Understandably the concern always is it impairs driving and, on this occasion, you ended up backwards on the M90.”

The sheriff banned her from driving for one year and fined her £400.

