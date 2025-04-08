Fife woman was over cocaine limit when she hit M90 central reservation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Fife woman was over cocaine limit when she hit M90 central reservation

Laura Fieldsend had been taking cocaine the night before the motorway accident.

By Jamie McKenzie
Laura Fieldsend
Laura Fieldsend. Image: X

A driver was over the cocaine limit when she crashed into a central reservation on the M90 in Fife.

Laura Fieldsend, 43, was travelling south on the motorway, about half a mile from the Halbeath junction, when she came to a stop facing the wrong direction on April 11 last year.

She appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving with excess cocaine in her blood (46mics/ 10).

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second allegation of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court it was around 6.45pm and traffic on the M90 was relatively heavy.

Fieldsend was seen to overtake a vehicle and then drift towards the central reservation.

She lost control of the car and eventually hit the central reservation, the fiscal said.

Afterwards, her car was left facing the wrong way.

Police were contacted and paramedics attended.

Fieldsend had minor cuts and bruises but did not need medical treatment.

A drug swipe gave a positive result for cocaine and she was taken into custody and charged.

Took cocaine night before

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Fieldsend, of William Lane, Crossgates, had been driving back from a friend’s house to her own home at the time.

The solicitor said she was going through a “difficult period” in life and had used cocaine the night prior to the accident.

“It had not occurred to her, frankly, she would be over the drug driving limit.

“Clearly, she was. Matters arising from that have been a wake-up call for her”.

He said Fieldsend told him she has not used cocaine since the incident and shortly after it, started counselling to deal with underlying issues which led to drug mis-use.

Mr Davie said mum-of-two Fieldsend works at a bank and will not lose her job as a consequence.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I don’t need to tell you, I am sure, the dangers of driving with quantities of drugs in your system.

“Understandably the concern always is it impairs driving and, on this occasion, you ended up backwards on the M90.”

The sheriff banned her from driving for one year and fined her £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

