Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban

A Kirkcaldy delivery driver was clocked at 114mph on a Fife road.

Gimi Moldova, 26, was in a black Audi when police spotted him heading east on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on January 18 this year.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff described the speed he was driving as “ridiculous”.

Moldova, of Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy, said he had been travelling home to see his sick daughter at the time.

He appeared in the dock to plead guilty to an amended charge – reduced from dangerous driving – of driving a car in excess of 70mph at 114mph.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court police were on routine patrol in an unmarked vehicle at around 10.30pm when the weather was dry and temperature low.

On entering a slip-road to the A92, police became aware of three vehicles all driving at speed towards Cowdenbeath and they had to make ground.

One of the vehicles was being driven by Moldova.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers saw the vehicle driving up to speeds of 114mph.”

Police tracked the car and flashed their headlights for it to stop, which it did.

Ms Yousaf said Moldova was the driver and he indicated he was trying to get home to visit his sick child.

Dash to sick child

Defence lawyer Ian Loach reiterated his client’s story and noted there are documents from hospital which show his daughter was admitted on the day of the offence.

Mr Loach submitted to the court that penalty points could be imposed on Moldova, who works as a delivery driver, rather than removing his licence.

Sheriff Krista Johnston noted Moldova was given three penalty points after a 2021 speeding offence.

She told him: “This is frankly a ridiculous speed for anyone to travel and presents, always, a significant danger not only to yourself but to anyone else on the road because your response timing to any danger that arises is so limited when at that speed”.

The sheriff said she took into account what she had been told about the necessity to get back home with some urgency.

She said, in all the circumstances and taking into account his responsibilities to two young children as financial provider, he will “narrowly escape” being disqualification.

Sheriff Johnston gave Moldova six penalty points and fined him £400.

