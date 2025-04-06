Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban

Gimi Moldova was spotted in his Audi by police, who gave chase.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gimi Moldova
Gimi Moldova.

A Kirkcaldy delivery driver was clocked at 114mph on a Fife road.

Gimi Moldova, 26,  was in a black Audi when police spotted him heading east on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on January 18 this year.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff described the speed he was driving as “ridiculous”.

Moldova, of Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy, said he had been travelling home to see his sick daughter at the time.

He appeared in the dock to plead guilty to an amended charge – reduced from dangerous driving – of driving a car in excess of 70mph at 114mph.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court police were on routine patrol in an unmarked vehicle at around 10.30pm when the weather was dry and temperature low.

On entering a slip-road to the A92, police became aware of three vehicles all driving at speed towards Cowdenbeath and they had to make ground.

One of the vehicles was being driven by Moldova.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers saw the vehicle driving up to speeds of 114mph.”

Police tracked the car and flashed their headlights for it to stop, which it did.

Ms Yousaf said Moldova was the driver and he indicated he was trying to get home to visit his sick child.

Dash to sick child

Defence lawyer Ian Loach reiterated his client’s story and noted there are documents from hospital which show his daughter was admitted on the day of the offence.

Mr Loach submitted to the court that penalty points could be imposed on Moldova, who works as a delivery driver, rather than removing his licence.

Sheriff Krista Johnston noted Moldova was given three penalty points after a 2021 speeding offence.

She told him: “This is frankly a ridiculous speed for anyone to travel and presents, always, a significant danger not only to yourself but to anyone else on the road because your response timing to any danger that arises is so limited when at that speed”.

The sheriff said she took into account what she had been told about the necessity to get back home with some urgency.

She said, in all the circumstances and taking into account his responsibilities to two young children as financial provider, he will “narrowly escape” being disqualification.

Sheriff Johnston gave Moldova six penalty points and fined him £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rhys Guthrie
Teenager threatened to chop up Perth Jobcentre staff with axe
Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Talking to seagulls and barking dogs
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Alexander Casement
Fife man wanted let off after 'mistakenly' downloading child abuse filth
Graham Soave
Dundee 'Graeme Souness' sex attacker jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Rangers fans scrapping at McDiarmid Park
Thomas Hunt
Rapist attacked two girls on Dundee waste ground