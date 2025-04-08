‘Deplorable’ Fife abuser jailed at Dundee High Court

A “deplorable” Fife sex offender who abused a young girl over a six-year period has been locked up.

Gary Kay made his victim believe she would be jailed if she revealed his horrific crimes.

Kay is now on the sex offenders register for life after a High Court jury previously found him guilty of two separate sex attack charges.

The girl was just nine when Kay, of Buckhaven, began abusing her.

The 44-year-old was found guilty of causing her to drink alcohol and sexually abusing her at an address in Fife between 2011 and 2015.

Between 2015 and 2017, Kay committed similar sexual crimes against her.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier cleared Kay of attempting to rape her and he was also cleared of allegations he raped a woman.

Kay, who appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee via prison video link on Monday, was also convicted of intending to defeat the ends of justice.

He threatened his victim that she would receive a custodial sentence if she disclosed his crimes.

Sentencing

Defence counsel Ian Duguid KC said: “It will perhaps be no surprise that Mr Kay continues to deny his involvement.

“He is receptive to whatever counselling and courses which will follow from his conviction.”

Judge Paul Brown said: “You have been convicted of a course of serious and deplorable sexual offending perpetrated against a child in relation to whom you were in a position of trust.

“It took place in the victim’s own home.

“It’s clear from the victim impact statement I have read that your crimes have had a devastating impact upon her.

“There is no alternative to a substantial custodial sentence.”

A lifelong non-harassment order preventing Kay from approaching or contacting his victim was also granted.

