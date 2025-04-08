‘Deplorable’ Fife abuser jailed at Dundee High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deplorable’ Fife abuser jailed at Dundee High Court

Gary Kay was given a six-year sentence for his crimes.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Kay was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee.

A “deplorable” Fife sex offender who abused a young girl over a six-year period has been locked up.

Gary Kay made his victim believe she would be jailed if she revealed his horrific crimes.

Kay is now on the sex offenders register for life after a High Court jury previously found him guilty of two separate sex attack charges.

The girl was just nine when Kay, of Buckhaven, began abusing her.

The 44-year-old was found guilty of causing her to drink alcohol and sexually abusing her at an address in Fife between 2011 and 2015.

Between 2015 and 2017, Kay committed similar sexual crimes against her.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier cleared Kay of attempting to rape her and he was also cleared of allegations he raped a woman.

Kay, who appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee via prison video link on Monday, was also convicted of intending to defeat the ends of justice.

He threatened his victim that she would receive a custodial sentence if she disclosed his crimes.

Sentencing

Defence counsel Ian Duguid KC said: “It will perhaps be no surprise that Mr Kay continues to deny his involvement.

“He is receptive to whatever counselling and courses which will follow from his conviction.”

Judge Paul Brown said: “You have been convicted of a course of serious and deplorable sexual offending perpetrated against a child in relation to whom you were in a position of trust.

“It took place in the victim’s own home.

“It’s clear from the victim impact statement I have read that your crimes have had a devastating impact upon her.

“There is no alternative to a substantial custodial sentence.”

A lifelong non-harassment order preventing Kay from approaching or contacting his victim was also granted.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

