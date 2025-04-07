Fife bouncer branded ‘serious risk to women’ is jailed

A former bouncer who manipulated and controlled women during a campaign of rape and abuse was branded a “serious risk” and jailed for nine years.

Lewis Russell, 32, preyed on victims over a four-year period at addresses in Falkland, Dunfermline, Leven, Kirkcaldy and Methil between June 2017 and February 2021.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You do pose, at this stage in your life, a risk of serious harm to women.”

Judge Scott Pattison said Russell’s culpability was high and the harm he caused victims was “significant and maybe life-long”.

He said given the seriousness of the offending, its prolonged nature and the impact on victims, a lengthy custodial sentence was inevitable.

He ordered Russell be placed under supervision in the community for a further two years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

Still denies offences

Russell, formerly of Falkland, denied a series of charges during a trial but was convicted of six crimes – two of rape and four of abusive conduct.

The court heard he continues to deny the offences.

During the abuse against his first victim, Russell repeatedly controlled and monitored her movements, behaviour, associations and social media.

He controlled and monitored her appearance and clothes and was regularly aggressive towards her.

He criticised her appearance and mental health and induced her to spend money on him.

Russell repeatedly threatened to harm himself during the course of the manipulative behaviour.

He went to her workplace and refused to leave her house and also emotionally manipulated the woman into having sex with him, assaulting and raping her on various occasions.

Abuse from public benches

A second victim was repeatedly contacted and messaged by Russell as he controlled and monitored her behaviour and repeatedly drove past her home.

A third woman was subjected to threats from Russell that he would harm himself and he did lock himself in a bathroom and injure himself.

He controlled and monitored her movements, her behaviour and her associations and emotionally manipulated her into having intercourse and raped on one occasion.

Judge Pattison made non-harassment orders prohibiting Russell from ever approaching or contacting two of the woman again.

He made a similar order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact a third woman for 20 years.

Russell was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

As he was being led off to the cells, a man sitting in the public benches of the court, shouted at him: “Get it up you, fat f*****g rapist c**t.”

