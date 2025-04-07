Fife bouncer branded ‘serious risk to women’ is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bouncer branded ‘serious risk to women’ is jailed

Lewis Russell appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court sign
Russell was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A former bouncer who manipulated and controlled women during a campaign of rape and abuse was branded a “serious risk” and jailed for nine years.

Lewis Russell, 32, preyed on victims over a four-year period at addresses in Falkland, Dunfermline, Leven, Kirkcaldy and Methil between June 2017 and February 2021.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You do pose, at this stage in your life, a risk of serious harm to women.”

Judge Scott Pattison said Russell’s culpability was high and the harm he caused victims was “significant and maybe life-long”.

He said given the seriousness of the offending, its prolonged nature and the impact on victims, a lengthy custodial sentence was inevitable.

He ordered Russell be placed under supervision in the community for a further two years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

Still denies offences

Russell, formerly of Falkland, denied a series of charges during a trial but was convicted of six crimes – two of rape and four of abusive conduct.

The court heard he continues to deny the offences.

During the abuse against his first victim, Russell repeatedly controlled and monitored her movements, behaviour, associations and social media.

He controlled and monitored her appearance and clothes and was regularly aggressive towards her.

He criticised her appearance and mental health and induced her to spend money on him.

Russell repeatedly threatened to harm himself during the course of the manipulative behaviour.

He went to her workplace and refused to leave her house and also emotionally manipulated the woman into having sex with him, assaulting and raping her on various occasions.

Abuse from public benches

A second victim was repeatedly contacted and messaged by Russell as he controlled and monitored her behaviour and repeatedly drove past her home.

A third woman was subjected to threats from Russell that he would harm himself and he did lock himself in a bathroom and injure himself.

He controlled and monitored her movements, her behaviour and her associations and emotionally manipulated her into having intercourse and raped on one occasion.

Judge Pattison made non-harassment orders prohibiting Russell from ever approaching or contacting two of the woman again.

He made a similar order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact a third woman for 20 years.

Russell was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

As he was being led off to the cells, a man sitting in the public benches of the court, shouted at him: “Get it up you, fat f*****g rapist c**t.”

