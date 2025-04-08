Tuesday court round-up — ‘I need this’ Buckfast robber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘I need this’ Buckfast robber

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A violent offender who shouted abuse at prison staff has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Andrew Neave was serving a sentence at HMP Perth when he behaved abusively during an incident on February 22 2023.

He had been due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of injuring fellow inmate Charles McGregor on the same date but this was dropped by prosecutors.

The 30-year-old was ordered to perform 90 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Paul Ralph after Neave admitted shouting and making violent threats to prison staff.

Neave, of Traill Terrace in Montrose, was sentenced to 28 months in custody in 2021 after leaving a pub-goer lying in a pool of blood in the Angus town.

Security guard death trial

A woman will stand trial accused of the culpable homicide of a security guard at an Asda in Arbroath. Natasha Smith, 37, allegedly assaulted former Royal Marine Alun Harris-Richards at the store in Westway Retail Park on June 30 2024.

Alun Harris-Richards.
The woman is accused of the culpable homicide of Alun Harris-Richards. Image: Police Scotland

‘Slumped’ in car

A flight attendant found slumped over the steering wheel of his Mercedes in Fife while nearly seven times the drink-drive limit has been fined £600 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Andrew Meenan’s offending took place on the B922 road, Cluny, and elsewhere on February 5 this year.

The 36-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being in charge of a car with excess alcohol (152mics/22).

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court previously police on mobile patrol spotted Meenan’s stationary car at the side of the B922 road at its junction with Strathore Road, shortly before midnight.

They found the driver “slumped over the steering wheel”, the fiscal said.

Andrew Meenan
Andrew Meenan.

Sheriff Mark Allan described the alcohol in breath reading as “horrific”.

Defence lawyer Alexandra Philp said Meenan, of Haig Avenue, Kirkcaldy, was drinking heavily at home alone after being sober for some weeks prior.

She said her client did a detox programme but this offending was a relapse.

Cocaine shame

A driver was over the cocaine limit when she crashed into a central reservation on the M90 in Fife. Laura Fieldsend, 43, was travelling south on the motorway, nar the Halbeath junction, when she came to a stop facing the wrong direction last year.

Laura Fieldsend
Laura Fieldsend. Image: X

Buckfast robbery prison plea

Knife-wielding William Vanbeck, 46, robbed a Kirkcaldy shop worker of a bottle of Buckfast.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, via video link to prison, he pled guilty to assaulting and robbing the man at Malkhas convenience store in Birnam Road on September 5 2024.

He admitted having a knife in public without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Vanbeck entered the shop shortly before 2pm and a member of staff there recognised him.

Vanbeck picked up a bottle of Buckfast, walked to the counter and presented a knife to the worker and said of the bottle: “I need this.”

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Dryburgh said her client struggles significantly in the community and is “motivated by the desire to return to custody”.

Referring to a psychiatric report, she said Vanbeck had worked most of his adult life but suffered a stroke five years ago which led to a “significant deterioration” in his mental wellbeing.

He has had alcohol dependency most of his adult life, exacerbated by loss of employment, but is able to abstain in custody.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said it seemed a “revolving door” of increasingly lengthy prison terms and called for a further background report into post-sentence supervision and support in the community.

Vanbeck’s sentence was deferred until May 7 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and he was remanded in custody meantime.

Snared by hunters

Perth paedophile Connor Mackay believed he was asking a “12-year-old girl” to perform degrading acts in sickening social media chats. However, the 30-year-old was actually being snared by volunteers at two separate paedophile hunting groups.

Connor Mackay
Connor Mackay. Image: Online Child Protection Team Facebook

Turning life around

A court has heard how a man jailed for abducting and stabbing someone in Dundee has tried to turn his life around after being released from prison.

Lennon Bruce, 22, was locked up for two years in January 2024 after he and Craig Topen, 46, were found guilty of kidnapping Alexander Edgar in August 2021.

Their violent actions were described as being akin to a scene from a Quentin Tarantino film.

Mr Edgar was bundled into a van in broad daylight before beating and stabbing him over an unpaid debt.

Two months later, he was ordered to pay £2,000 to a boy who was 15 when he had his jaw shattered in a vicious attack.

Bruce returned to Dundee Sheriff Court this week to be sentenced for assaulting and robbing another man of an electric scooter in the Charleston area in April 2022.

It was revealed he sent his victim multiple Facebook messages after returning the scooter two hours later.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “This was three years ago and he was sentenced to a period in custody, which appears to have changed his life.

“He used his time productively and gained a number of qualifications relating to the hospitality industry.

“He has the offer of paid employment. Things are certainly moving forward for this young man.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph ordered Bruce to be supervised by the social work department for nine months.

