Home News Courts

Woman to stand trial accused of killing Arbroath Asda security guard

Natasha Smith, 37, allegedly assaulted Alun Harris-Richards at the store in Westway Retail Park, Arbroath, on June 30 2024.

By Connor Gordon
Alun Harris-Richards.
The woman is accused of the culpable homicide of Alun Harris-Richards. Image: Police Scotland

A woman will stand trial accused of killing a security guard at an Asda in Arbroath.

Natasha Smith, 37, allegedly assaulted former Royal Marine Alun Harris-Richards at the store in Westway Retail Park on June 30 2024.

Court papers state Smith behaved in an aggressive and threatening manner to Mr Harris-Richards.

It is claimed Smith shouted, swore and uttered threats of violence towards him.

Smith is then said to have struggled with him and repeatedly attempted to pull a bag from him.

The charge goes on to say Smith repeatedly pushed Mr Harris-Richards on the body, which caused him to strike a display stand.

Mr Harris-Richards is said to have fallen to the ground and struck his head.

On Tuesday, Smith pled not guilty to a charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

Assault charges

Smith also denied two further assault charges, as well as a theft at the same time and place.

Smith is claimed to have stolen a quantity of alcohol from the Asda.

She is then said to have assaulted employee Kathleen Grant by struggling with her and repeatedly attempting to pull a bag from her.

Smith is stated to have pushed Miss Grant on the body.

The other assault charge claims Smith attacked employee Chloe Robertson by repeatedly attempting to pull a bag from her.

Smith is then stated to have seized Miss Robertson by the neck, punched her on the head and pulled her hair to her injury.

Solicitor advocate, Melissa Virtue, defending, told the hearing footage from Mr Harris-Richards’ body camera would be shown to the jury.

Smith denies all the charges and a trial was set for January next year by Judge Lord Armstrong.

It is expected to last seven days at the High Court in Edinburgh.

‘Much-loved’ family man

Tributes were paid to Mr Harris-Richards, who had also been a postman after leaving the armed forces, in the wake of his death.

A statement, issued by the police on behalf of his family, said: “Alun was a much-loved husband, father, and bampy and will be missed by all his family and everyone who knew him.”

His funeral procession at Friockheim was led in by Royal Marines carrying the Standards of The East of Scotland Royal Marines Association.

Alun Richards-Harris funeral
Respects paid at the funeral of Mr Harris-Richards. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Ex-servicemen lined the procession, alongside former colleagues from Royal Mail and Asda.

A line of current serving Royal Marines also paid their respects as the procession passed 45 Cdo Condor.

Staff later installed a memorial bench with a plaque which read “Alun Harris-Richards” above a Welsh flag.

