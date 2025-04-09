Care worker guilty of assaulting vulnerable Perthshire residents after teen volunteers raised alarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care worker guilty of assaulting vulnerable Perthshire residents after teen volunteers raised alarm

Graeme Stuart lost his temper when a female resident gave him the middle finger and a man refused his medicine.

By Ross Gardiner
Graeme Stuart
Graeme Stuart was found guilty and fined.

A former senior support worker at a Perthshire care facility was found guilty of assaulting vulnerable residents after teenage volunteers from Germany raised the alarm about his aggressive behaviour.

Graeme Stuart was brought to justice after he was seen losing his temper with disabled adults who relied on his care at the rural Corbenic Camphill Community five years ago.

Stuart berated one woman when she gave him the middle finger and forced medication into the mouth of a man who was not co-operating.

The ex-army PT instructor was fined £1,500 after a sheriff rejected his claims that the gap year teenagers were trying to block a promotion he was convinced was coming his way.

Volunteer worries

Perth Sheriff Court heard that in 2020, gap year volunteers Liv Siesing and Sara Ebbing signed up to help at Corbenic through German agency Freunde Waldorf.

The pair, both fresh out of school, were due to live and assist at the facility near Dunkeld from late summer 2020 for nearly a year.

Economics and education student Ms Siesing, now 23, flew back to Scotland to give evidence this week.

She told prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson she saw Stuart lose his temper in September 2020 when the woman shouted and gave him the middle finger on a stairwell.

She said: “Most of the time Mr Stuart was really, really good with the residents.

“There were two incidents where he lost a little bit of his temper.

“It wasn’t really the care the resident needed at the time.

“I just know that (the woman) has a bad day. I went to go down to her room with her.

“I think on the way we met Mr Stuart. She shouted and showed him the middle finger.

“Mr Stuart lost a little bit of his temper. They were shouting to each other.

“Then (she) was really quiet and really scared.”

Graeme Stuart
Graeme Stuart was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court.

Of the incident involving the male, Ms Siesing said: “He pushed his forehead down and opened his mouth and put them in his mouth.

“I felt not good because I know that’s not how it usually would happen.

“It’s obviously always a stressful situation with the medication but there’s no need to be that ungentle.”

Second teen’s account

The court also heard a statement given to police by Ms Ebbing, read out by a police officer.

“Graeme Stuart… grabbed her by the wrists and pinned her against a wall.

“He was shouting in (her) face and being aggressive.

“(She) looked scared and started crying.”

Of seeing a medication incident at breakfast one morning, she said: “(The male resident) was being difficult.

“(He) sat down and put his had on the table. Graeme came into the room with his medication.

“Graeme pulled (his) head up and back and opened his mouth using his hand.”

Blanket denial

Stuart, who spent 24 years in the Army, told the trial he joined Corbenic in February 2020 as a support worker and had been promoted to senior support worker.

He claimed neither incident took place and said he believed the teens conspired against him because they wanted to stall his career.

“I think to be honest, it was maybe how quick I was getting promoted, how I was going to take over as the house co-ordinator… possibly,” he said.

“They weren’t happy because the house co-ordinator is quite lackadaisical, quite laid back. I think they would have been worried that I might have come in and tightened things up.”

‘Fairly worrying offences’

Stuart, formerly of Crieff but now of Llanerfyl in Mid Wales, denied both assaults.

An allegation of another assault on a third resident was dropped.

However, Sheriff Clair McLachlan found the 54-year-old, who is no longer working, guilty of both charges.

He repeatedly seized a female resident on the body, repeatedly restrained her against a wall and repeatedly shouted at her.

On a number of occasions in December 2020 and January 2021, he assaulted a male resident by seizing him on the head and forcing medication into his mouth.

Corbenic Camphill Community
The poetry path at the entrance to the Corbenic Camphill Community. Image: DC Thomson

She told the first offender: “I have to say that your evidence really did nothing to assist – I found your blanket denials difficult to make any sense of.

“Notwithstanding on the face of what are fairly worrying offences, I’m willing to look at the bigger picture.

“The impression I have is of Mr Stuart being a very caring and dedicated worker and we have these two occasions where I think he’s lost his temper and has just slipped over the line.

“This has certainly had a huge impact on him.

“The fact that you’ve been convicted of unpleasant offences does not mean I consider you an unpleasant person.

“You, for whatever reason, have acted badly in these situations.”

PTSD diagnosis

In mitigation, Ms Gianni said: “He is a very caring worker.

“This has impacted on the treatment that he requires to receive. He’s been diagnosed with PTSD.

“He lost his job, he lost his home, he lost his wife.

“It’s unfortunate that a man of previous good character finds himself in this situation.

“There was no point in starting the treatment that he requires with this hanging over him. At least on one view, it’s come to an end and he can start on the course of treatment that he requires.”

What is Corbenic Camphill Community?

Located at Trochry and spread across 100 acres of land, the Corbenic Camphill Community provides day and residential care for adults with learning difficulties.

It is part of a global group which provides a “holistic residential environment that meets the social, physical, emotional and economic needs” of residents.

At the time the charges were revealed, a spokesman confirmed Stuart was no longer employed.

He said: “The safety of residents in Corbenic Camphill Community is given the highest priority.

“Any cases of alleged or actual harm or assault would be investigated thoroughly and reported promptly to the relevant regulators and authorities.”

