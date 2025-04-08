Paedophile oil worker jailed after sharing abuse through home wifi at St Cyrus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile oil worker jailed after sharing abuse through home wifi at St Cyrus

Alan Moir was told there was no alternative to a prison sentence.

By James Mulholland
Alan Moir
Alan Moir. Image: Facebook

A paedophile oil worker, caught after cybercrime investigators discovered he was using his home wifi at St Cyrus to share sickening content online, has been jailed.

Alan Moir, 43, was given a four-year term by judge Lady Haldane at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Lady Haldane had earlier heard how Moir was brought to justice after the police received intelligence from staff at National Online Child Abuse Prevention (NOCAP) organisation.

NOCAP had discovered an Internet Protocol (IP) address had been sharing child abuse content.

Investigators discovered the IP address was linked to Moir’s home in St Cyrus.

Police raid

The court heard investigators found the explicit content was being shared from an app called Dropbox registered to the email address of amoir81@gmail.com and raided Moir’s Invergarry Park home on November 25 2023.

Upon examining his phones, officers found images of Moir sexually assaulting a girl, aged eight to nine.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell KC said a total of 1,663 inaccessible still images of abuse were found on the handsets.

During the police probe, officers found Moir had taken indecent photos of another girl who was thought to be aged between 15 to 17 at the time.

Mr Frain-Bell said there were more than 80 indecent images taken of Moir’s first victim and more than 150 indecent “pseudo-photographs” of the second child.

The advocate depute added: “There were over 1,400 indecent images of other young girls aged between one and 13 years of age.”

Moir pled guilty earlier this year to a charge of sexually assaulting a young child by penetration on two occasions between 2018 and 2019 and permitting to take or make indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between 2018 and 2023.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

Sentencing

On Tuesday, defence advocate Gillan Ross KC said her first offender client was employed in the oil industry but has lost his job.

“He is motivated to try and secure some form of employment upon his release from custody.

“He recognises that he may still have issues and that is something that he will address in custody.

“He will be accepting any offer of help given to him.”

Passing sentence, Lady Haldane told Moir it was clear “significant harm” has been caused.

Moir was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

