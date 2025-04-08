Paedophile oil worker jailed after sharing abuse through home wifi at St Cyrus

A paedophile oil worker, caught after cybercrime investigators discovered he was using his home wifi at St Cyrus to share sickening content online, has been jailed.

Alan Moir, 43, was given a four-year term by judge Lady Haldane at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Lady Haldane had earlier heard how Moir was brought to justice after the police received intelligence from staff at National Online Child Abuse Prevention (NOCAP) organisation.

NOCAP had discovered an Internet Protocol (IP) address had been sharing child abuse content.

Investigators discovered the IP address was linked to Moir’s home in St Cyrus.

Police raid

The court heard investigators found the explicit content was being shared from an app called Dropbox registered to the email address of amoir81@gmail.com and raided Moir’s Invergarry Park home on November 25 2023.

Upon examining his phones, officers found images of Moir sexually assaulting a girl, aged eight to nine.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell KC said a total of 1,663 inaccessible still images of abuse were found on the handsets.

During the police probe, officers found Moir had taken indecent photos of another girl who was thought to be aged between 15 to 17 at the time.

Mr Frain-Bell said there were more than 80 indecent images taken of Moir’s first victim and more than 150 indecent “pseudo-photographs” of the second child.

The advocate depute added: “There were over 1,400 indecent images of other young girls aged between one and 13 years of age.”

Moir pled guilty earlier this year to a charge of sexually assaulting a young child by penetration on two occasions between 2018 and 2019 and permitting to take or make indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between 2018 and 2023.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

Sentencing

On Tuesday, defence advocate Gillan Ross KC said her first offender client was employed in the oil industry but has lost his job.

“He is motivated to try and secure some form of employment upon his release from custody.

“He recognises that he may still have issues and that is something that he will address in custody.

“He will be accepting any offer of help given to him.”

Passing sentence, Lady Haldane told Moir it was clear “significant harm” has been caused.

Moir was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.