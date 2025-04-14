Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge

A court heard how Raith Rovers legend Peter Hetherston was caught up in a pub attack probe after a man was punched unconscious.

Hetherston, 60, ended up being charged with attempted murder along with his trained boxer brother Martin Hetherston, 57, and 31 year-old Lauren McGowan.

The trio had been due to stand trial in Glasgow last week but the ex-footballer and Miss McGowan walked free after prosecutor Liam Ewing KC accepted their not guilty pleas.

Victim Charles Houston was left badly hurt after being set upon at the Joker Bar in Bellshill, Lanarkshire on July 2 2022.

Martin Hetherston admitted to a reduced charge of assaulting Mr Houston to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Pub punch

The court heard how Mr Houston and friend Ian Mitchell went to the bar to sell cigarettes and a dash cam.

Mr Houston and Mr Mitchell were directed to the beer garden and were joined by Martin Hetherston and another man.

Prosecutor Mr Ewing said: “Hetherston immediately punched Mr Houston once on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then punched Mr Mitchell on the head before he was pulled away by the other man.

“This other individual then punched Mr Mitchell on the head.”

The associate stated to Mr Mitchell as the pair fled the scene: “If you open your mouth, you will get worse.”

The hearing was told Mr Houston was initially unconscious for seven minutes.

He came to and managed to walk away from the pub but was found by paramedics outside a nearby property and taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a cut to his head, a fractured jaw and a blood clot between the skull and surface of the brain.

He had surgery and plates and screws fitted to repair the damage to his jaw.

Mr Ewing added: “The blood clot and swelling to his brain were life threatening and if he did not have the operation he would have died.”

It was stated that Mr Houston suffers from epileptic fits since the incident and struggles with fatigue.

Martin Hetherston, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, also admitted assaulting Mr Mitchell.

Lord Colbeck continued his bail pending sentencing next month.

Raith Hall of Fame member

Hetherston, known as “Silky”, played more than 350 times during his 17-year senior career.

He was a member of the Raith Rovers team which won the First Division in 1992/ 93 under Jimmy Nicoll and played more than 100 times in three years for Rovers.

He left for Aberdeen, missing the club’s Coca-Cola Cup triumph.

After he retired from playing, he had spells managing Raith Rovers for two years and Albion Rovers.

He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Hetherston featured in the 2001 film A Shot At Glory which also featured Godfather legend Robert Duvall and Rangers idol Ally McCoist.

