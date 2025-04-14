Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge

Peter Hetherston and one co-accused had not guilty pleas accepted while a third person admitted assault.

By Connor Gordon
Peter Hetherston
Peter Hetherston had a not guilty plea accepted by the Crown. Image: SNS

A court heard how Raith Rovers legend Peter Hetherston was caught up in a pub attack probe after a man was punched unconscious.

Hetherston, 60, ended up being charged with attempted murder along with his trained boxer brother Martin Hetherston, 57, and 31 year-old Lauren McGowan.

The trio had been due to stand trial in Glasgow last week but the ex-footballer and Miss McGowan walked free after prosecutor Liam Ewing KC accepted their not guilty pleas.

Victim Charles Houston was left badly hurt after being set upon at the Joker Bar in Bellshill, Lanarkshire on July 2 2022.

Martin Hetherston admitted to a reduced charge of assaulting Mr Houston to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Pub punch

The court heard how Mr Houston and friend Ian Mitchell went to the bar to sell cigarettes and a dash cam.

Mr Houston and Mr Mitchell were directed to the beer garden and were joined by Martin Hetherston and another man.

Prosecutor Mr Ewing said: “Hetherston immediately punched Mr Houston once on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then punched Mr Mitchell on the head before he was pulled away by the other man.

“This other individual then punched Mr Mitchell on the head.”

The associate stated to Mr Mitchell as the pair fled the scene: “If you open your mouth, you will get worse.”

Peter Hetherston playing for Raith Rovers
Hetherston in action for Raith in 1993.

The hearing was told Mr Houston was initially unconscious for seven minutes.

He came to and managed to walk away from the pub but was found by paramedics outside a nearby property and taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a cut to his head, a fractured jaw and a blood clot between the skull and surface of the brain.

He had surgery and plates and screws fitted to repair the damage to his jaw.

Mr Ewing added: “The blood clot and swelling to his brain were life threatening and if he did not have the operation he would have died.”

It was stated that Mr Houston suffers from epileptic fits since the incident and struggles with fatigue.

Martin Hetherston, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, also admitted assaulting Mr Mitchell.

Lord Colbeck continued his bail pending sentencing next month.

Raith Hall of Fame member

Hetherston, known as “Silky”, played more than 350 times during his 17-year senior career.

He was a member of the Raith Rovers team which won the First Division in 1992/ 93 under Jimmy Nicoll and played more than 100 times in three years for Rovers.

He left for Aberdeen, missing the club’s Coca-Cola Cup triumph.

Hetherston won the league cup with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

After he retired from playing, he had spells managing Raith Rovers for two years and Albion Rovers.

He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Hetherston featured in the 2001 film A Shot At Glory which also featured Godfather legend Robert Duvall and Rangers idol Ally McCoist.

