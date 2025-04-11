Dundee stalker behind bars after asking for prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee stalker behind bars after asking for prison sentence

Jake Handling pestered a girl for years in person and through social media.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jake Handling
Jake Handling arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A creepy stalker who hounded an underage girl during years of harassment in Dundee has been locked up after asking for a prison sentence.

Jake Handling refused to leave the girl alone and even tried to contact her through online shopping platforms.

He previously admitted stalking her over a four-year-period at locations in Dundee.

Handling also terrified his mother after holding her at knifepoint and threatening to kill her.

He was hauled into custody at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously failing to appear for sentencing.

Jake Handling
Jake Handling. Image: Warwickshire Police

It was revealed Handling first came across his then-15-year-old victim through skateboarding at Dudhope Park in summer 2019.

Handling was 24 at the time and after becoming friends, he quickly made her feel uneasy due to “weird” Instagram messages.

Fiscal depute Ewan Chalmers said: “Some time in 2020, the accused sent a picture on Instagram referring to her as a cutie pie.

“The complainer had tried to discourage the accused as she felt uncomfortable due to the significant age gap.

“He made suggestions he would wait for her to turn of age.”

The girl, Handling and a group of friends were skating under the Tay Road Bridge in 2020 when the creep was chastised by the group for making advances at her.

Mr Chalmers said she gave up skateboarding completely in order to avoid Handling.

The prosecutor added: “The complainer was being bombarded with messages by the accused which turned to her friends and family when the complainer blocked the accused on all platforms.”

Police spoke with Handling but he would continue to send rambling messages – including a rap – to the girl and her family.

He also made a social media post about how he had “fallen in love with a 15-year-old”.

Handling, of Adamson Court, later targeted the girl’s profiles on shopping sites Depop and Etsy.

Jake Handling
Climate protestor Jake Handling.

On October 25 last year, he unleashed a torrent of verbal abuse at his mother on Mains Drive before running towards her while clutching a knife, seizing hold of her and pinning her to a chair while brandishing the knife at her head and saying: “I’m going to f*****g kill you.”

The court heard his mother feared for her life.

A mental health assessment was carried out on Handling, 30, and he was deemed fit to plead.

He pled guilty in August 2023 to stalking the girl between June 2019 and April 2023 but this was withdrawn after he obtained legal advice.

He admitted the charges in January this year, against the advice of his instructing solicitors.

Handling nodded twice after being asked by Sheriff David Hall if it was correct he did not want to engage in a community order and simply wanted a jail term.

He was sentenced to a total of 10 months in custody.

In May 2022, Just Stop Oil protestor Handling was given a jail sentence for breaching an injunction covering the Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwickshire.

