Dundee thug told police ‘Jesus Christ is the son of God’ after homophobic assault

Christopher Stevenson left his victim with scarring after making homophobic slurs and booting him on the ground.

By Ciaran Shanks
Christopher Stevenson
A homophobic thug left another man with broken bones in his face after viciously attacking him in Dundee city centre.

Christopher Stevenson, 27, called his victim homophobic slurs, while punching and kicking him on the face.

The man required 11 stitches and was left “permanently disfigured” as a result of Stevenson’s brutal assault on Panmure Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the victim and another person were walking home after leaving a pub in the early hours of the morning.

They bumped into Stevenson, who they did not know, and everything was “nice and polite at first”.

However, the initially friendly conversation would end in bloodshed.

Christopher Stevenson
Prosecutor Alan Bell said the accused turned to the witness and called him a homophobic name.

He added: “He carried on and walked away in the direction of the museum (McManus Galleries).

“The complainer followed the accused, who had gone around the corner to Meadowside, out of sight of the other witness.”

Mr Bell added: “The complainer walked back towards the witness on Panmure Street and the accused ran back towards them and knocked the complainer to the ground.”

Stevenson continued hitting him while he was on the ground and the victim began to bleed from the face.

The brute began kicking the man to the head and body “numerous times” while making homophobic slurs.

Stevenson walked away but stayed nearby, with the court hearing how the other person managed to get the victim to his feet.

Religious statement

Passing police were flagged down and arrested Stevenson, who twice stated: “Jesus Christ is the son of God.”

He later said to officers: “I wished it didn’t happen.”

Panmure Street
The attack happened on Panmure Street, Dundee. Image: Google.

The victim suffered a broken nose, a fractured left cheek, bleeding to his sinus and 11 stitches to his face, nose and upper lip.

Stevenson, of Gray’s Lane, previously pled guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on November 12 2023, with the assault aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

‘Odd’ offence

Solicitor Doug McConnell could offer no explanation for why his client carried out the attack.

He said: “It’s odd that this man has reached the age of 27 and all we have is this one, very serious, incident.

“There has been nothing since.

“It’s an odd occurrence for someone leading a law-abiding lifestyle. It’s an odd report as well.”

The author of a social work report said Stevenson had little remorse for the assault but Mr McConnell insisted his client had been “very remorseful”.

The lawyer added: “This is clearly of the level of a custodial sentence and the question is whether there is an alternative.”

Prison alternative

Sheriff Paul Ralph told Stevenson: “I accept that you have otherwise been of good behaviour but you carried out an assault that caused severe injury and permanent disfigurement to someone unknown to you.

“Two broken bones… quite frankly, you are well and truly over the custody threshold.

“However, given your age and the fact you have not been in other trouble I am satisfied there is an alternative way of dealing with you.”

Stevenson was ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid work in six months and must pay his victim £600 in compensation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

