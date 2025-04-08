Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer from Montrose fined for ‘f***ing rat’ threat to woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer from Montrose fined for ‘f***ing rat’ threat to woman

Former Commonwealth star John Docherty appeared in court to admit behaving in a threatening manner.

By David McPhee
John Docherty
John Docherty at a previous court appearance in Perth.

A Commonwealth medal-winning boxer from Montrose has been fined after he threatened a woman and called her a “f***ing rat”.

Commonwealth bronze medal-winner John Docherty, 27, was driving through the town when a woman shouted something at him.

He replied, calling the woman a “rat” and threatening to smash up her phone.

His solicitor, Natasha Martin, told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client knew should not have retaliated.

Threat guilt

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court a previous disagreement had occurred between Docherty and the complainer, who know each other.

At around 3.40pm on April 3 this year, the woman was in a front garden with a friend on Burns Terrace, Stonehaven, when Docherty drove into the street.

“There were numerous children around when the accused arrived,” she said.

The woman shouted something to Docherty, to which he responded: “You f***ing rat, I will smash your mobile phone.”

Ms Mann said the woman went into the house but could still hear Docherty shouting at her and warned him police had been contacted.

Upon being cautioned and charged, Docherty replied: “I never done this.”

Boxer John Docherty
Docherty won bronze for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

In the dock, Docherty pled guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Ms Martin told the court Docherty – who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games – now accepts he could have behaved differently.

“This was in a moment when he was being shouted at by the complainer.

“Mr Docherty is in full-time employment and he is in a position to pay any fine.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Docherty, of Lochside Crescent, Montrose, he was persuaded a fine of £185 was the most appropriate way to deal with the offence.

Mentor

The Courier reported last year how Docherty narrowly kept his driving licence when he was caught doing 105mph in a car while uninsured last year.

His solicitor argued a driving ban could jeopardise his roofing business and put staff at risk.

He said a disqualification could disadvantage young boxers Docherty regularly mentors at clubs in Aberdeen and Angus.

