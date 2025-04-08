Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer from Montrose fined for ‘f***ing rat’ threat to woman

A Commonwealth medal-winning boxer from Montrose has been fined after he threatened a woman and called her a “f***ing rat”.

Commonwealth bronze medal-winner John Docherty, 27, was driving through the town when a woman shouted something at him.

He replied, calling the woman a “rat” and threatening to smash up her phone.

His solicitor, Natasha Martin, told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client knew should not have retaliated.

Threat guilt

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court a previous disagreement had occurred between Docherty and the complainer, who know each other.

At around 3.40pm on April 3 this year, the woman was in a front garden with a friend on Burns Terrace, Stonehaven, when Docherty drove into the street.

“There were numerous children around when the accused arrived,” she said.

The woman shouted something to Docherty, to which he responded: “You f***ing rat, I will smash your mobile phone.”

Ms Mann said the woman went into the house but could still hear Docherty shouting at her and warned him police had been contacted.

Upon being cautioned and charged, Docherty replied: “I never done this.”

In the dock, Docherty pled guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Ms Martin told the court Docherty – who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games – now accepts he could have behaved differently.

“This was in a moment when he was being shouted at by the complainer.

“Mr Docherty is in full-time employment and he is in a position to pay any fine.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Docherty, of Lochside Crescent, Montrose, he was persuaded a fine of £185 was the most appropriate way to deal with the offence.

Mentor

The Courier reported last year how Docherty narrowly kept his driving licence when he was caught doing 105mph in a car while uninsured last year.

His solicitor argued a driving ban could jeopardise his roofing business and put staff at risk.

He said a disqualification could disadvantage young boxers Docherty regularly mentors at clubs in Aberdeen and Angus.

