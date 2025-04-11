Perth blackmailer enticed victim to her home then said she would make false sex assault claim

A blackmailer from Perth plotted to lure a vulnerable man to her home so she could extort money through a false sex assault claim.

Connie Furlong told her victim she planned to show video footage of him to the police.

The victim fled from her home after another man jumped out of a second room to confront him when he refused to pay Furlong for sex.

Furlong – who met her 39-year-old victim online – later sent him a message demanding £80 and telling him: “I like you. You don’t have to give me much.”

Plot put in place

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court: “The complainer and accused began communicating online and by phone in relation to commencing a sexual relationship.

“The victim is 39 and has mild learning difficulties. They agreed to meet.

“He drove to her address and arrived at 10pm. He entered and they sat down and spoke.

“The victim kissed her and placed his hand on her.

“She stated she would have him charged with sexual assault.

“She asked how much he would pay for sex with her.

“She asked for his wallet and another male entered the room and said ‘that’s my girlfriend.’

“The male told Furlong: ‘Don’t let him leave. Lock the door’.”

Sexual assault threat

Ms Farmer said the victim panicked and tried to leave.

He offered to go to the bank and withdraw money but when he got outside he stopped a passing driver to tell them he was scared of Furlong.

Furlong and her accomplice persuaded the driver the man was drunk and they left the scene.

The court heard Furlong warned: “I have video of you grabbing my boobs and f***y and kissing me.

“You have ten minutes until I phone the police.

“Leave the money somewhere – you don’t need to see me again.

“He’s going to phone them now as you’re not paying. That wasn’t consent.”

The victim took screenshots of the messages and passed them to police and Furlong was arrested.

She denied wrongdoing and claimed the victim had edited the incriminating messages to make her look bad.

She told detectives the man had forced himself upon her and had subsequently offered her £400 not to go to the police.

Remanded

Furlong, 29, from Perth, admitted acting with another to menace the man with the intention of extorting £80 from him on December 28 2021.

Solicitor Lynsey Barber, defending, said Furlong was responsible for several delays in the case coming to court because she had repeatedly failed to turn up.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports and remanded Furlong in custody until next month.

She said: “What has been narrated to me describes appalling behaviour towards a vulnerable male and it is clear it was pre-meditated.

“You caused considerable fear to this man and it will likely have a lasting impact.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.