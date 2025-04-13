Joiner given prison warning at Stirling court for £110k sheds scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Joiner given prison warning at Stirling court for £110k sheds scam

Alistair Baxter caught out 70 people with false promises of work on sheds and summer houses.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Alistair Baxter
Alistair Baxter. Image: Facebook

A joiner who caught dozens of people across Scotland in a sheds scam was warned at Stirling Sheriff Court he faces a lengthy prison sentence for his “despicable course of behaviour”.

Alistair Baxter, who ran AB Garden Building Limited, took £110,000 from 70 people by promising to build them sheds and summer houses.

The 36-year-old would take thousands in deposits but failed to carry out any work.

One man received a message from Baxter saying: “you’re not getting your shed, ha ha ha”.

Some of his victims were in their 60s and 70s, with some living in the Stirling area.

Less than £7,000 has been repaid to those affected.

Prison warning

Baxter, a prisoner at Low Moss, admitted being engaged in a fraudulent scheme whereby he dishonestly gained £110,000 from people living in the Stirling, Aberdeen, Falkirk, Glasgow and Dumbarton areas between September 2020 and March 2024.

Sentence was deferred for reports but Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him: “You can expect a lengthy custodial sentence.

“This was a despicable course of behaviour.

“Approaching 70 customers have been defrauded with little or no intention on your part of carrying out work.”

