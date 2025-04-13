Joiner given prison warning at Stirling court for £110k sheds scam

A joiner who caught dozens of people across Scotland in a sheds scam was warned at Stirling Sheriff Court he faces a lengthy prison sentence for his “despicable course of behaviour”.

Alistair Baxter, who ran AB Garden Building Limited, took £110,000 from 70 people by promising to build them sheds and summer houses.

The 36-year-old would take thousands in deposits but failed to carry out any work.

One man received a message from Baxter saying: “you’re not getting your shed, ha ha ha”.

Some of his victims were in their 60s and 70s, with some living in the Stirling area.

Less than £7,000 has been repaid to those affected.

Prison warning

Baxter, a prisoner at Low Moss, admitted being engaged in a fraudulent scheme whereby he dishonestly gained £110,000 from people living in the Stirling, Aberdeen, Falkirk, Glasgow and Dumbarton areas between September 2020 and March 2024.

Sentence was deferred for reports but Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him: “You can expect a lengthy custodial sentence.

“This was a despicable course of behaviour.

“Approaching 70 customers have been defrauded with little or no intention on your part of carrying out work.”

